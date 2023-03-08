Asustek’s thin and light notebooks have been mainly promoting OLED screens for the past few years, which are better than IPS screens in terms of brightness, color, and response time. They can also save power and be thin and light. Generation Core thin and light notebook.

Purchase link:Jingdong (5499 yuan)

ASUS Dreadnought 15i is priced at 5899 yuan, and the initial price today is 5499 yuan, with a deposit of 100 yuan.The first rush to buy on March 13, there are also discounts such as interest-free for the third period of Baitiao, and 100 yuan E-card for posting orders.

The main advantage of Fearless 15i is the 15.6-inch OLED screen,2880×1620 high resolution, 120Hz high refresh rate, 0.2ms response time, 100% P3 color gamut,It supports 4 kinds of professional color gamut switching, and the color accuracy and Pantone color certification are also bonus items. The brightness of 600 nits is also much higher than the level of 300 nits of conventional thin and light notebooks. It also has ultra-high contrast and supports HDR600 certification.

In terms of performance, the fearless 15i uses a Core i5-13500H processor, 4P+8E architecture, 12 cores and 16 threads, a frequency of up to 4.7GHz, a standard voltage of 45W, and 80 sets of EU core display units.The CPU multi-core performance is increased by 14%, and the core display performance is increased by 38%.

Others include 16GB LPDDR5 memory, 512GB PCIe 4.0 hard drive, 75WH large-capacity battery, etc.

In addition, Fearless 15i also supports Bingfeng heat dissipation, 180-degree flip, 1.4mm long keystroke keyboard, 6-inch super large touchpad, numeric keypad, anti-peeping 1080p HD camera, dual-antenna Wi-Fi 6E, Thunderbolt 4 interface, etc., Full of details.

The software also has ASUS Flash, Multi-screen Center, ASUS Butler MyAsus, etc., which can be shared by mobile phones and PCs, and multi-screen collaboration.