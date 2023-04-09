7
- $56 billion!Japanese companies frenziedly issue short-term debt to raise cash, the world’s boldest loose money experiment is coming to an end daily economic news
- Kazuo Ueda officially took office as Governor of the Bank of Japan, where will the Japanese economy go? Wall Street news
- Haruhiko Kuroda’s last speech: It is a pity that inflation has not been stabilized. I want to be a teacher after retirement. Sina
- The Bank of Japan has changed its staff for the first time in 10 years! Haruhiko Kuroda steps down from Kazuo Ueda to take over as president – Finance – Real Time Finance | 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
- Kazuo Ueda officially became the governor of the Bank of Japan. Where will the Japanese economy go? Outlook Oriental Weekly
- View full coverage on Google News