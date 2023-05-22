Home » 56 shares are about to implement dividends, Deye shares have the largest cash distribution
56 shares are about to implement dividends, Deye shares have the largest cash distribution

According to the statistics of the Securities Times, there are 56 listed companies whose equity registration date is today (May 22). Judging from the dividend plans of these companies, there are 50 companies that distribute cash amount of 1 yuan (including tax) and above for every 10 shares. Among them, Deye shares are the most generous, with a cash distribution of 22.6 yuan per 10 shares; Enwei Pharmaceuticals, Star Semiconductor, etc. follow closely, with cash distributions of 16 yuan and 14.36 yuan per 10 shares respectively.

From the point of view of the transfer ratio, among the companies whose equity registration date is today, which is about to implement dividend distribution, there are 4 companies with a high ratio of transferring 5 shares or more for every 10 shares. Transfer 8 shares, the highest transfer ratio.

