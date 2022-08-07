Since the beginning of this year, it has provided services for enterprises and entrepreneurs about 8,000 times



575 sets (sets) of scientific research facilities and instruments in Jiaxing went online “Shared Supermarket”



Zhejiang Qirun Biotechnology Co., Ltd., headquartered in Jiaxing, needs to test the degradation rate of mycotoxins and other indicators in the recent research and development project. It was originally suffering from the lack of relevant testing instruments, and now it only needs to be sent to Zhejiang Zhongyi, one of the shared platforms. The Analysis and Testing Center of the Science and Technology Research Institute can complete the testing and obtain product certification within one week.

A new model of scientific research facilities and instruments “shared supermarket” is constantly “blooming and bearing fruit” in Jiaxing. Yesterday, the reporter learned from Jiaxing Science and Technology Bureau that the city has implemented a package of supporting measures around the opening and sharing of scientific research instruments and equipment to promote in-depth cooperation between production, education and research, and create a good environment for scientific and technological innovation. Up to now, a total of 76 carriers in the city have settled in the large-scale instrument open sharing platform in Zhejiang Province, bringing together 575 scientific research facilities and instruments worth more than 300,000 yuan per unit (set), with a total value of nearly 600 million yuan. Since the beginning of this year, through the support of the innovation voucher policy, about 8,000 instruments and equipment sharing services have been provided for enterprises and entrepreneurs.

Mutual benefit, large-scale instruments go out of the “deep boudoir”

Large-scale scientific instruments and equipment are a necessary condition for many innovative experiments, and also an important material guarantee for innovative development and talent training. For enterprises, especially small and medium-sized enterprises on the road to entrepreneurship, all kinds of high-precision large-scale scientific instruments are “sharp tools” for conducting scientific research experiments and accelerating technological breakthroughs. However, due to the high price, many entrepreneurs often only rely on “tools”. Sigh.

Zhejiang Qirun Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Qirun Bio”) is a high-tech enterprise headquartered in Jiaxing, focusing on mycotoxin risk control, research and development and production of natural products, and is committed to the research of biological enzymes to degrade mycotoxins.

Even as a mature biological enterprise, Qirun lacks relevant instruments for the detection of mycotoxins in the recent project “Research and Preparation of High-efficiency Mycotoxin Degradants for Agricultural Products”. “The triple-tandem quadrupole GC/MS instrument and ultra-high performance liquid chromatograph required for the detection are worth more than 1.6 million yuan. We usually only use it two or three times a month. It is definitely not cost-effective to buy it ourselves.” Manager Sun Biao said, “We screened the qualifications, instruments and scientific research level of some testing institutions stationed on the platform through the city’s open sharing platform for scientific research instruments and equipment, and finally chose Zhejiang Zhongke Applied Technology Research Institute.”

“Zhejiang Zhongke Applied Technology Research Institute has fast detection response, and the experimental staff are also very professional. Generally, a detailed and accurate test report can be obtained 3 to 5 days after the samples are sent. The smooth implementation of this project is inseparable from the strong force provided by the research institute. testing and analysis services.” Sun Biao highly affirmed the testing quality of Zhejiang Zhongke Applied Technology Research Institute.

“We rely on the open sharing platform of scientific research instruments and equipment to integrate scientific research equipment resources, just like establishing an ‘equipment supermarket’. Enterprises can place orders independently according to different equipment needs, and break through the blocking points of equipment resource sharing.” Related to the Municipal Science and Technology Bureau According to the person in charge of the work, “promoting the open sharing of large-scale scientific instruments is a key measure to achieve effective allocation of innovative resources.”

It is understood that large-scale scientific instruments are mainly concentrated in universities, large-scale scientific research institutions or leading enterprises, and are managed and used in a decentralized manner by laboratories or research groups. idle situation. Since the implementation of the open sharing of large-scale scientific instruments in 2018, it has not only created benefits for scientific researchers in need, reduced their research and development costs, but also greatly improved the utilization rate of large-scale scientific instruments.

Taking Zhejiang Zhongke Applied Technology Research Institute as an example, the institute has a total of 22 large-scale instruments on the platform. The revenue obtained from the sharing of these instruments within Zhejiang Province alone is nearly 300,000 yuan a year. Huang Dun, deputy director of the Science and Technology Innovation Department of Zhejiang Zhongke Applied Technology Research Institute, said: “The opening and sharing of large-scale scientific research instruments has revitalized the instruments of scientific research institutes, expanded the influence of platforms and test centers, and improved the capabilities of experimental technicians in units. “

Take multiple measures to boost the “shared supermarket” to bear fruit

In order to further deepen the opening and sharing of scientific research facilities and instrument resources, the Municipal Science and Technology Bureau has continuously strengthened policy incentives and fully released service potential through the promotion and application of scientific and technological innovation coupons.

It is understood that the science and technology innovation voucher is a kind of “valuable certificate” issued by the government to enterprises and entrepreneurs free of charge to purchase technology innovation services from science and technology service institutions and independently carry out technological innovation activities. Technological innovation vouchers are “first to take the lead, and to be redeemed upon seeing the ticket”. Enterprises and entrepreneurs will receive a certain amount of innovation vouchers in a timely manner according to their technological innovation needs. In principle, within the application period, the maximum application amount for each enterprise generally does not exceed 200,000 yuan. , the maximum application amount for each entrepreneur is generally not more than 100,000 yuan.

“In the large-scale instrument sharing revenue of about 300,000 yuan per year, half of the funds are directly paid by the enterprise, and the other half of the funds will be paid by the enterprise in the form of technological innovation coupons, and then the institute will go to the local science and technology department to exchange the coupons for money. , that is to say, 50% of the expenses incurred by enterprises renting large-scale instruments are borne by the government.” Huang Dun introduced.

Not only that, the Municipal Science and Technology Bureau has been committed to dynamically following up on the newly purchased large-scale instruments within Jiaxing City, and encouraging scientific and technological entities to enter the open sharing platform for scientific research instruments and equipment.

In order to more effectively build a “magpie bridge” between large-scale scientific instruments and in-demand scientific research workers, this year, the Municipal Party Committee Talent Office and the Municipal Science and Technology Bureau opened the large-scale instrument mobile platform query and reservation functions. Office”, scan the “talent code” in the App, you can enter the open sharing platform of scientific research instruments and equipment, inquire about the enterprises or scientific research institutes that have the instruments required by the enterprise, and make reservations for services. Enterprises and talents can quickly search for suitable large-scale scientific research instruments with the touch of a finger, thus improving the convenience of use and reducing the cost of entrepreneurship and innovation.