58 Tongcheng “Strugglers’ Witness Project” Landed in 4 Cities and Started a Journey of Struggle with Logistics Enterprises-Qianlong.com·China Capital.com

Source Title: 58 Tongcheng “Struggler Witness Project” Landed in 4 Cities and Started a Journey of Struggle with Logistics Enterprises

After the first stop in Shenyang, 58.com continued to cooperate with the film crew of the movie "Unfamiliar Life", and launched a private viewing event in Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Zhengzhou, and Xi'an from May 26th to 27th. This activity is part of the "Struggler Witness Plan" of the "58 Magical Day" marketing month. 58.com seeks resonance in movies that are close to the lives of customers and businesses, and uses high-quality services to improve the recruitment experience for corporate customers. It is reported that this "Struggler's Witness Project" and "Unfamiliar Life" logistics industry customer viewing activities have carried out a total of 6 games, inviting nearly 500 companies, and inviting local logistics companies such as: Hangzhou Yuedong Travel, Hangzhou Yilu New Energy , Huanchang (Xi'an) Logistics, Henan Pinzhu Supply Chain, Henan Chitu Supply Chain, Shenzhen Heyun Logistics Supply Chain, etc. In addition to truck drivers and masters gathering in the cinema hall, there are also logistics positions such as couriers and sorters Fighters are invited to be there. As a labor-intensive industry, the logistics industry has long faced problems such as high talent mobility and insufficient manpower. Especially during the peak season of e-commerce promotions in the middle of the year, it is particularly important to ensure the normal operation of the scattered transportation capacity of the "last mile" between the source of goods and consumers. In order to prepare for the upcoming online shopping season and ease the labor burden of logistics companies, 58.com also used the "58 Magic Day" to set up a "witness every struggling you" recruitment event to speed up the precise match between the supply and demand of talents in the logistics industry. Excellent companies in the industry release a large number of high-quality jobs, build efficient communication channels for people and companies, and effectively help companies alleviate the difficulty of recruiting talents. For a long time, 58.com has always been with enterprises in the logistics industry, helping enterprises to hire high-quality talents through multiple recruitment activities, and helping enterprises to enhance their brand image through multiple promotion methods, so as to make the distance between employers and employees closer. At the same time, relying on the influence of the platform and resource advantages, 58.com has built high-quality logistics employers into benchmarks for recruiting companies, allowing the stories between them and employees to radiate potential employees in a wider range, helping companies to establish a good image of employers, and thereby improving employers' employment opportunities. The popularity and reputation of the talent market will take the lead in the competition for talents. Not only that, as a large technology-driven national recruitment platform, 58 Tongcheng also goes deep into the industry to truly understand the company's labor needs and recruitment problems, and then improves the company's recruitment efficiency through technology empowerment. To this end, 58.com has launched smart tools such as Weichat, enterprise VR, and magic interview room to help recruiters and candidates achieve remote communication without leaving home, reduce the time cost of interviews for both parties, and improve recruitment efficiency. As a leader in the recruitment industry, on the one hand, 58 Tongcheng touches the spiritual world of strugglers with stories close to life through offline movie viewing activities, bringing them emotional comfort after work; on the other hand, 58 Tongcheng actively understands Recruitment market trends, relying on diversified, technological and refined services, organize online recruitment sessions for logistics companies, fully mobilize social resources, integrate job supply and demand, and open a new career chapter for logistics industry strugglers with pragmatic moves.

