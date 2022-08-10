Original title: 5G empowers thousands of industries and “digital Longjiang” has great potential

Heilongjiang is an old industrial base, a major agricultural province, and an important hub for international trade and economics. It has outstanding advantages in resources, industry, science, education and ecology. With the advent of the digital economy era, how can Heilongjiang, with its unique location advantages and resource endowments, achieve “overtaking on curves” through the digital economy?

This year, Heilongjiang Province issued a digital economy plan, which made it clear that 5G should give full play to the leading and driving role to promote the high-quality development of Longjiang’s digital economy. Today, the “big network” of the digital economy is becoming more and more densely woven in the land of Longjiang, more and more 5G applications are “landing and blooming”, and the digital transformation and upgrading of thousands of industries has accelerated into the “fast lane”.

5G “goes to the field” and draws a new “picture” of digital agriculture

After the rain, the Yanjiagang Farm of the Great Northern Wilderness Group is full of green eyes and full of vitality. The rice in the field has begun to head and fill the grain. The wind blows the rice waves, and the fragrance is wafting to the nostrils.

Yanjiagang Farm is a digital farm demonstration project based on China Unicom’s 5G network. On the edge of the paddy field, intelligent irrigation equipment is automatically adjusting the irrigation mode; in mid-air, drones are carrying out precise plant protection operations; not far away, intelligent large agricultural machinery is ready to go… Daohuaxiang said the good year, here, 5G technology is carefully “Care” with the thriving growth of each rice.

Beidahuang Group Yanjiagang Digital Farm Demonstration Project.Photo by Han Tingpeng of People’s Daily Online

“The difference between 5G digital farms and traditional smart farms is that they are more digital-oriented and guide agricultural time through data collection and related intelligent algorithms for all elements and the whole process.” Unicom (Heilongjiang) Industrial Internet Co., Ltd. Director of Smart Agriculture Division Meng Qi said that based on China Unicom’s 5G network, the farm has now opened up all the elements of “people, land, machinery, materials, and environment” production operations, which can run through the entire process of “cultivation, management and harvesting”.

With digital empowerment, what are the economic benefits of farms?

According to Meng Qi, at present, Beidahuang Group has carried out digital demonstrations on 5 farms, covering 23,000 mu of arable land. Based on 5G technology to save energy, reduce costs and increase efficiency, through unmanned and precise operation, the land utilization rate is increased by 0.5%-1%, the production is increased by 5%-10%, and the income per mu is increased by 200-300 yuan.

Big data “enters the factory”, equips industrial manufacturing with a smart “brain”

As an old industrial base, Heilongjiang has a large proportion of traditional industries. With the development of the digital economy, Heilongjiang has seized the development opportunity of “5G + Industrial Internet” and installed intelligent “brains” for traditional industries.

