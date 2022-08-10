Heilongjiang is an old industrial base, a major agricultural province, and an important hub for international trade and economics. It has outstanding advantages in resources, industry, science, education and ecology. With the advent of the digital economy era, how can Heilongjiang, with its unique location advantages and resource endowments, achieve “overtaking on curves” through the digital economy?
This year, Heilongjiang Province issued a digital economy plan, which made it clear that 5G should give full play to the leading and driving role to promote the high-quality development of Longjiang’s digital economy. Today, the “big network” of the digital economy is becoming more and more densely woven in the land of Longjiang, more and more 5G applications are “landing and blooming”, and the digital transformation and upgrading of thousands of industries has accelerated into the “fast lane”.
5G “goes to the field” and draws a new “picture” of digital agriculture
After the rain, the Yanjiagang Farm of the Great Northern Wilderness Group is full of green eyes and full of vitality. The rice in the field has begun to head and fill the grain. The wind blows the rice waves, and the fragrance is wafting to the nostrils.
Yanjiagang Farm is a digital farm demonstration project based on China Unicom’s 5G network. On the edge of the paddy field, intelligent irrigation equipment is automatically adjusting the irrigation mode; in mid-air, drones are carrying out precise plant protection operations; not far away, intelligent large agricultural machinery is ready to go… Daohuaxiang said the good year, here, 5G technology is carefully “Care” with the thriving growth of each rice.
Beidahuang Group Yanjiagang Digital Farm Demonstration Project.Photo by Han Tingpeng of People’s Daily Online
“The difference between 5G digital farms and traditional smart farms is that they are more digital-oriented and guide agricultural time through data collection and related intelligent algorithms for all elements and the whole process.” Unicom (Heilongjiang) Industrial Internet Co., Ltd. Director of Smart Agriculture Division Meng Qi said that based on China Unicom’s 5G network, the farm has now opened up all the elements of “people, land, machinery, materials, and environment” production operations, which can run through the entire process of “cultivation, management and harvesting”.
With digital empowerment, what are the economic benefits of farms?
According to Meng Qi, at present, Beidahuang Group has carried out digital demonstrations on 5 farms, covering 23,000 mu of arable land. Based on 5G technology to save energy, reduce costs and increase efficiency, through unmanned and precise operation, the land utilization rate is increased by 0.5%-1%, the production is increased by 5%-10%, and the income per mu is increased by 200-300 yuan.
Big data “enters the factory”, equips industrial manufacturing with a smart “brain”
As an old industrial base, Heilongjiang has a large proportion of traditional industries. With the development of the digital economy, Heilongjiang has seized the development opportunity of “5G + Industrial Internet” and installed intelligent “brains” for traditional industries.
In September 2020, China Mobile, ZTE, and HE Group signed a strategic cooperation agreement. The three parties will join hands and continue to explore the innovative road of “network + technology + industry”, and jointly build the first 5G intelligent real-time platform in Heilongjiang Province. Training base – “Lean Dojo” project. Through the practical training mode combining theory and practice, this project helps HE Group technicians to quickly and efficiently master the technological process of high-end manufacturing.
5G, catalyzing “manufacturing” to “intelligent manufacturing”. It is understood that the “Lean Dojo” project integrates advanced 5G technology, including logistics conveying system, visual inspection system, robotic cutting and other equipment and a product processing line that integrates information system functions to realize the whole process of product sample processing. Promote the construction process of HE Group’s “smart factory”.
The ZTE exhibition area of the 2022 World 5G Conference showcases a number of model demonstration projects created by ZTE and Heilongjiang partners in industrial, agricultural, medical and other scenarios.Photo by Zhang Zhexin of People’s Daily Online
“For a long time, ZTE has continuously applied its self-developed technology widely in Heilongjiang, conducted in-depth exploration in many sub-sectors, and has cooperated with Heilongjiang partners to create a number of model demonstrations in industrial, agricultural, medical and other scenarios.” ZTE Heilongjiang Liu Leiqiang, general manager of the branch, said that ZTE has built a “Digital Nebula” platform through its own experience in digital transformation. This platform can not only solve the digital transformation problem of enterprises, but also realize the compound interest growth of digital assets. “ZTE will open and promote the ‘Digital Nebula’ platform in Heilongjiang Province to empower the entire Longjiang industry chain.” Liu Leiqiang said.
Consolidate the “computing power base” and open up the 5G “arteries”
China Mobile Harbin Data Center Park, located in Pingfang District, Harbin, is China Mobile’s central node in the Northeast, and it is also the carrier of China Mobile’s 950 million user big data resource pool, national big data epidemic prevention platform, and Longjiang health code platform.
Behind the 5G empowerment of thousands of industries, the smooth operation of the 5G “arteries” has continuously consolidated the “computing power base”.
In March this year, Heilongjiang Province issued the “14th Five-Year Plan” for the development of digital economy, and proposed to take the “Digital Longjiang” as the guide to accelerate the construction of new information infrastructure, accelerate the layout and construction of big data centers, and make Harbin an important national big data center. base. The Heilongjiang Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government have also repeatedly proposed that Harbin should give full play to the leading role of Harbin in the development of the big data industry in the province, and call Harbin the brand of “North China Data Center”.
The 5G network robotic arm in the exhibition hall of China Mobile Heilongjiang Company’s Harbin data center.Photo by Han Tingpeng of People’s Daily Online
Chi Haiqing, general manager of Harbin Data Center of China Mobile Heilongjiang Company, introduced that at present, Harbin Data Center has undertaken the Heilongjiang provincial government cloud project, and has provided cloud services for more than 30 departments, commissions, offices and bureaus. More than 120 industry customers such as ByteDance and JD.com have implemented IDC business. “The establishment of China Mobile’s Harbin data center here is laying the foundation for the digital industry in Heilongjiang Province,” said Chi Haiqing.
On August 10th, the 2022 World 5G Conference kicked off in Heilongjiang. Top experts, scholars and leading companies from all over the world gathered in Harbin to discuss new achievements and perspectives of global 5G development, and offer suggestions for the development of Heilongjiang’s digital economy. Heilongjiang has become a new blue ocean for the development of the digital economy.
