5G is not supported!The latest rendering of Huawei P60 reveals almost no bezels on the front, amazing camera upgrade

Previously, Huawei has announced at the developer conference that it will bring the Hongmeng 4.0 system next year. If all goes well, maybe the P60 will be the first launch?

Now the renderings of the P60 appear again. Generally speaking, the proportion of the front side is very high, and the changes are basically on the back, and the shape of the main camera on the back changes.

From the new picture, the Huawei P60 series is still designed with double rings in Vientiane, but this time the double rings are partly stacked, and the placement of the lens is also rather peculiar. The camera in the upper ring is vertical, and the lower ring Yes, the camera and flash are arranged horizontally.

The biggest change is on the front, with the dual cameras in the center, one of which is likely to be a wide-angle lens, which will have a more prominent performance in self-portraits.

It is reported that the Huawei P60 series may all use Qualcomm Snapdragon 8Gen2 processors, which still do not support 5G; as for the main camera, the Huawei P60 series may use a super-outsole sensor, and will also adopt a new 64-megapixel telephoto solution, and will be equipped with Huawei The first variable aperture on Mate 50 and Huawei XMAGE self-developed imaging platform.

also,There is also news that the P60 may be replaced with a very powerful screen. It is possible that China Star Optoelectronics released a screen technology called “equal height Gaussian four-curved surface” in June this year. The four corners are almost spherical, and the frame is almost covered. “visual hiding”.