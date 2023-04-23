“5G+Industrial Internet” accelerates the release of the “longboard” effect_Shaanxi Provincial People’s Government

On April 7th, at the 17th Yulin International Coal and High-end Energy and Chemical Industry Expo, Shaanxi Mobile and energy companies from Yulin, Tongchuan and other places held a strategic cooperation signing ceremony for “5G Smart Mine” to provide Shaanxi with “5G+ Smart Energy “Construction opens a new chapter.

While the energy industry is actively seizing the new generation of information technology development highlands, leading manufacturing enterprises in Shaanxi have begun to take advantage of the industrial Internet to accelerate “self-iteration”.

Right now, as an accelerator for the leap of the real economy, the Industrial Internet is accelerating the release of the “long board” effect in Shaanxi.

“5G Smart Mine” Realizes Intrinsic Safety

At the 17th Yulin International Coal and High-end Energy and Chemical Industry Expo, many innovative applications based on 5G technology have subverted everyone’s perception of the traditional energy industry, which is refreshing.

In the Shaanxi Mobile 5G remote driving exhibition area, the staff used the real-time road condition information sent back from the cockpit to remotely drive the smart mining vehicle 50 kilometers away.

Mi Zheng, industry director of Shaanxi Mobile Yulin Branch, said: “Five cameras are installed on the mine car, which can feed back road condition information to the cockpit in real time, realizing safe and reliable remote interactive operation. The application of 5G technology has effectively improved the safety of coal mine workers. The operating environment enables high-risk industries to achieve intrinsic safety.”

Using 5G technology to empower the high-quality development of the energy industry, Shaanxi Mobile and China Coal Dahaize Coal Mine have built the country’s first dual-frequency 5G smart mine. A few days ago, the project won the 5G Energy Challenge Award at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The project broke through the problems of mine signal diffraction, penetration and coverage, combined with the advantages of integrated networking, the system integrated N sub-applications, and realized intelligent production and unattended multiple positions. According to statistics, after the application of new technologies, the number of personnel working in Dahai Coal Mine has been reduced by 75%, and the production cost per ton of coal and labor expenses have been greatly reduced.

At present, the in-depth application of 5G technology in the energy industry has blossomed everywhere, and the industrial Internet is constantly releasing the power of industrial upgrading. Shaanxi has gradually established an open ecosystem to promote the integration and innovation of 5G and energy, and boost the high-quality development of the energy industry.

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China proposed to accelerate the development of the digital economy, promote the deep integration of the digital economy and the real economy, and create an internationally competitive digital industry cluster.

Based on its own advantageous resources and the development of characteristic industries, Shaanxi fully implements the “Shaanxi Provincial 5G Application “Sail” Action Plan (2021-2023)”, actively seizes the opportunity for the development of the industrial Internet, and takes policies as a guide to coordinate and form a Shaanxi-specific The development path of the Industrial Internet has injected new momentum into the promotion of economic and social digital transformation and high-quality development.

“Shaanxi is rich in scientific and educational resources, and its coal production ranks among the top in the country. This is our advantage.” Gao Cailing, director of the Shaanxi Provincial Communications Administration, said that from entering enterprises and industrial parks to connecting more industrial clusters, the industrial Internet is converging into industrial transformation and upgrading powerful potential.

Customized network to answer the confusion of head enterprises

Shaanxi continues to promote the integration of traditional industries and the digital economy, continuously consolidates the foundation for development, innovates and forms the promotion policy of “five items for benefiting enterprises”, carries out star ratings for manufacturing “cloud” enterprises, and holds “5G+Industrial Internet” large-scale application on-site meeting, etc. Continue to expand the influence of 5G-enabled enterprises

As the deputy director of Xi’an Telecom’s 5G and Industrial Internet Platform Operation Center, Hou Lin increasingly feels the thirst of leading enterprises for innovative applications of the Industrial Internet. His work is also getting busier.

At the end of last year, engineers from Hou Lin and Fast participated in the 5th “Blooming Cup” 5G application collection competition on behalf of the 5G “Zero Carbon Black Light Factory” project, and finally won the third prize. This project became the first award-winning manufacturing project in Shaanxi.

“In the industry, the gold content of the ‘Blooming Cup’ is particularly high. Typical application scenarios from all over the country compete on the same stage, and it is not easy to win the award.” Hou Lin said that using the new generation of information technology to find new opportunities for development and growth has become an enterprise’s priority. common needs. Fast is the leading enterprise in Shaanxi’s automobile manufacturing industry. To maintain its leading position, the company has an urgent need to increase production capacity.

However, due to the large number of customers, diverse needs, and frequent switching of production lines, Fast was very confused about how to guarantee order delivery more efficiently.

In 2021, after Hou Lin led the team to conduct in-depth enterprise research to understand the needs, he will build a 5G customized network through the sinking of core network equipment, and create a fast production workshop IoT data platform. Through technology empowerment, Fast completed 100% identity management of workshop elements, 90% data collection, and 50% control signal distribution, and built a 5G “zero-carbon black light factory” with efficient data transfer in the production process.

Robotic arms are flying up and down, AGV logistics vehicles shuttle back and forth, and three-dimensional warehouses are automatically sorted…Using the new generation of information technology, the production efficiency of Fast Hi-Tech’s smart factory has increased by more than 70%, energy consumption has been reduced by 14%, and per capita output value has increased 5 times more.

At present, the innovative application of industrial Internet is expanding from the head enterprise to the upstream and downstream of the industrial chain. The “rigid demand” of digital transformation with a large volume and wide range is not only the internal requirement of enterprise innovation and development, but also a powerful driving force for the continuous growth of the industrial Internet industry.

Shaanxi has a complete industrial system. In recent years, Shaanxi has continued to promote the integration of traditional industries and the digital economy, continuously consolidated the foundation for development, innovated and formed the “Five Items of Benefiting Enterprises” promotion policy, carried out star ratings for “cloud-based” enterprises in the manufacturing industry, and held a large-scale application site for “5G+Industrial Internet” We will continue to expand the influence of 5G-enabled enterprises.

Today, companies represented by Fast, China XD, Shaangu Power, etc. are accelerating the pace of construction of digital production lines, digital workshops, and smart factories, and the digital transformation of industries has begun to show results.

“One item, one code” breaks down information barriers

With the goal of comprehensive interconnection, Shaanxi has established a logo analysis ecosystem for the entire industry chain, built 3 secondary nodes, and guided upstream and downstream enterprises to upload and use logos.At present, 2,455 enterprises in Shaanxi have access to the national secondary nodes, covering integrated circuits, medical equipment, electric appliances and other industries, with over 12.6 billion logo registrations and over 8.6 billion logo resolutions

Digital industrialization and industrial digitization are inseparable from the analysis of industrial Internet logos.

Yang Peng, general manager of the Science and Technology Innovation Center of the Institute of Information and Communications Technology (Xi’an), said that the identification analysis of the industrial Internet is called the “ID card” in the digital world. The object’s unique identity code. Only with an “ID card” can items move freely in the digital world.

At present, my country has fully established an industrial Internet identification analysis system, with the national top-level node as the center, connecting to the international root node, connecting to the second-level nodes and enterprise nodes.

As my country’s petrochemical industry’s first national industrial Internet logo analysis secondary node platform construction unit, Shaanxi Jingda Petrochemical Equipment Engineering Co., Ltd. has realized the interconnection of all links in the industrial chain through the construction of the industrial Internet logo analysis system, and solved the headaches for petrochemical enterprises. event.

“Tan barrels are dangerous chemical containers. In daily management, there are many types and specifications of tonnage barrels, different turnaround times, and inconsistent scrapping dates. It relies on manual paper registration management, and often makes mistakes when the volume is large.” Shaanxi Jingda Petrochemical Equipment Engineering Co., Ltd. Huang Yan, the person in charge of the company, said that the ton barrel management system developed by the company realizes the identification data collection and association of each link by assigning a unique identification to each ton barrel.

The use of “one item, one code” has allowed Shaanxi Yanchang Petroleum Group Fluorosilicon Chemical Co., Ltd. to taste the “sweetness” brought about by the empowerment of the logo. Li Li, the person in charge of the company, said: “After using the tonnage management system, the management efficiency has been significantly improved. It not only reduces the number of self-provided tonnage by 40%, but also effectively eliminates potential safety hazards. Apply it to other management links to further improve management efficiency.”

With the goal of comprehensive interconnection, Shaanxi has established a logo analysis ecosystem for the entire industry chain, built 3 secondary nodes, and guided upstream and downstream enterprises to upload and use logos. At present, 2,455 enterprises in Shaanxi have access to the national second-level nodes, covering integrated circuits, medical equipment, electric appliances and other industries, with more than 12.6 billion logo registrations and 8.6 billion logo resolutions.

“The amount of logo resolution is the core indicator, which reflects the usage of ‘identity cards’.” Yang Peng said. At present, the number of secondary node access enterprises in Shaanxi Province has reached 323, and the number of logo resolutions has reached 23.51 million, ranking fourth among western provinces.

Recently, the “Three Years” Activity Implementation Plan of the Shaanxi Provincial Communications Administration was issued, proposing to improve the identification analysis system of the Industrial Internet, creating 50 typical application scenarios of “5G+Industrial Internet”, and promoting the high-speed development of the real economy through the large-scale application of the Industrial Internet. quality development.

Gao Cailing said: “Relying on the strength of leading enterprises, colleges and universities, and scientific research institutes, we must focus on solving the technical bottlenecks that restrict the replication and promotion of industry applications, and realize the vigorous development of industrial Internet, Internet of Things, and 5G integrated applications. Strive to 2025, The overall development level of Shaanxi’s information and communication industry is leading in the west.” (Reporter: Su Yi）