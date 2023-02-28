After this year’s iPhone 15 series is completely replaced with Smart Island, Liu Haiping will not disappear from Apple’s mobile phone product line, because there is also iPhone SE 4.

According to well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo,Apple has restarted the development of the iPhone SE 4, which is equipped with a 6.1-inch OLED display and is equipped with Apple’s self-developed 5G baseband chip。

Just yesterday, Qualcomm CEO An Meng said that Apple is expected to start using a self-made baseband in 2024. If it is not the iPhone 16, then the iPhone SE 4 will be the first launch.

Back to the screen, the outside world thought that the iPhone SE 4 would completely refer to the design of the iPhone 11, including the 6.1-inch LCD notch on the front, but now it seems that Apple has changed its mind.

What is exciting to the people is that,DSCC analyst Ross Young further pointed out that the iPhone SE 4 will purchase OLED screens from BOE. It seems that the cooperation with BOE’s screen panels has been approved by Apple since the iPhone 12.

It is reported that the current iPhone SE 3, released in March 2022, is the last Apple mobile phone with a front fingerprint Home button, starting at $429.