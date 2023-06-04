6 heavy favorite fan gifts Dongfeng Nissan Venucia V DD-i super hybrid pre-sale price of 130,000-142,000 yuan-Car Market Express-Hualong.com

Hualong.com-New Chongqing client news (Xu Chuan) On June 3, the pre-sale of the “V Happy Full Electric Venus” Dongfeng Nissan Venucia V DD-i super hybrid was officially opened; the new car launched the 60km iD version and the 110km iE There are two versions. Among them, the pre-sale guide price of the Venucia V DD-i 60km iD version is 130,000 yuan, and the pre-sale guide price of the Venucia V DD-i 110km iE version is 142,000 yuan.

At the same time, in order to bring users a considerate car buying experience, Dongfeng Nissan Venucia Grand V DD-i super hybrid brings 6 types of gifts for fans, expansion gift, financial gift, rejuvenation gift, charging gift, warranty gift, data flow Courtesy, providing worry-free courtesy policies in two aspects, from happy car purchase to safe car use.

The super-hybrid big V brings a new choice

As the number of hybrid vehicles in the domestic market has increased significantly, consumers’ demand for hybrid products has become increasingly clear. As Dongfeng Nissan’s first plug-in hybrid new energy product, the super hybrid big V is aimed at mainstream young and middle-aged people. According to the different car usage scenarios and needs of users, the super-hybrid big V applies Venucia DD-i super-hybrid technology, which can be powered by electric and oil intelligent dual drives, and can easily cope with various scenarios. Relying on the five major product strengths of “far, save, cool, smart and enjoy”, the super hybrid big V will help every mainstream young and middle-aged people, be efficient and fuel-efficient, and provide users with a new choice of hybrid SUV.

Zoom in on the “super” hybrid killer

Venucia V DD-i super hybrid is the first plug-in hybrid model of Venucia DD-i super hybrid technology. This technology is based on the innovation of three electric technologies and is independently developed by Dongfeng Nissan. Adopting the single-speed direct drive technology route equivalent to BYD, Venucia DD-i super hybrid technology compared with the 2-speed and 3-speed DHT hybrid architecture adopted by other OEMs, there will be no shifting frustration, and the feeling of driving is better. Close to a pure tram, smooth and comfortable.

Equipped with the IHS intelligent electric hybrid system, the super-hybrid big V follows the intelligent super-hybrid rule of “more electricity consumption, less oil consumption, pure electricity priority, and high-efficiency oil consumption”, and can intelligently adjust the driving mode according to actual working conditions. In the actual driving process, the system can automatically switch the five intelligent working modes of pure electric drive, series charging, series discharging, engine direct drive and energy recovery according to the vehicle speed, battery SOC state and required power. Whether it is urban road conditions or high-speed road conditions, the super-hybrid big V can switch independently and easily adapt, keeping the vehicle in the best working area at all times. Through such a set of intelligent electric hybrid system, the effect of energy saving can be achieved, so that it does not save power. Only save fuel.

Really fragrant, save money and travel thousands of miles easily

Relying on the research and development system of major manufacturers, the super hybrid big V has a number of leading technologies at the same level, bringing users a smooth, comfortable, easy and worry-free new energy vehicle experience. The super-hybrid big V can be powered and oiled, bringing you a happy “true fragrance” enjoyment! The class-leading 1132km (NEDC) comprehensive cruising range, 18.4kWh battery capacity, and a pure electric cruising range of up to 110km. The battery life is a perfect match for the daily use of young and middle-aged urban young people. Fully charged, you can solve a week’s daily commuting, fill up the gas, and start a long-distance trip at any time, with electricity and fuel, and the status is always online. The super-hybrid big V is not only a tool for travel, but also a partner that adds points to life. With a super-hybrid big V, you can start a free and anxiety-free life. From then on, your life radius is 1132 kilometers!

At the same time, the comprehensive fuel consumption per 100 kilometers is 0.85L, the fuel consumption per 100 kilometers is 4.3L, and the power consumption per 100 kilometers is 12.2kWh. The comprehensive cost per kilometer is only 0.1 yuan, and no longer worry about fuel costs when traveling.

The super-hybrid big V green card is tax-free, and the purchase tax is exempted from 10,000 yuan+. It is more economical to buy a car, and it is a real saving. The vehicle adopts the Nissan car manufacturing process, and the joint venture manufacturing system recognized by 15 million car owners creates excellent quality, which greatly reduces the cost of car maintenance. Taking the user as the starting point, the super-hybrid big V solves the user’s car purchase, car use, and car maintenance costs at one time, allowing users to concentrate on enjoying the cool life of the super-hybrid big V.

Power Max hybrid belt T do not settle

Super-hybrid big V, so you don’t have to settle for power! Equipped with an all-in-one highly integrated electric drive and a 1.5T top ten engine, the super-hybrid large V generator has a maximum power of 150kW and a maximum torque of 320N m, and the engine has a maximum power of 120kW and a maximum torque of 230N m, leading the technology in its class. Matched with a high-power global safety battery, the vehicle accelerates from 100 kilometers to 7.8 seconds only. At the same time, when driving at high speed, the super-hybrid large V has sufficient power reserve, and there will be no high-speed stall, ensuring that users can always be motivated and accelerate at any time.

In addition, equipped with the Auto.E adjustable single-pedal system, the super-hybrid big V can intelligently match the acceleration and deceleration algorithm according to the scene requirements and working conditions, and can control acceleration, deceleration, and parking on the same pedal, reducing the driver’s pedal switching , making driving easier. It is paired with the unique intelligent deceleration assist system of the same level. The ADAS camera and radar work together to intelligently judge the distance from the vehicle in front, adaptively adjust the deceleration force, and optimize the “nodding” situation of the vehicle deceleration in single-pedal mode. It greatly improves the driving experience in this mode and reduces the difficulty of adaptation.

Smart Top black technology in one step

The super-hybrid big V intelligence is in place in one step! There are many black technology blessings inside and outside the car, the multi-dimensional intelligent welcome function, the mobile phone can wake up the vehicle, the blades on the front face of the Aurora Jump lightly wave, the Aurora Wing penetrating headlights are lit step by step, and the VSP welcomes guests The sound effects are activated synchronously, and there is a sense of ritual every time you get in the car. The NFS non-sensing intelligent start function cancels the one-button start, and realizes non-sensing interaction with the unique ODS function of the driver’s seat at the same level. It can be powered on when seated, further simplifying the user’s car use process, allowing users to drive out with their mobile phones .

Equipped with Qichen V-Link intelligent connection system, the super-hybrid big V has a large number of in-vehicle online services, such as intelligent online entertainment, intelligent travel assistant, intelligent travel itinerary butler, etc., bringing a wonderful and convenient intelligent travel experience and keeping information ahead at all times. Equipped with a personalized intelligent voice interaction function, the model has precise voice recognition and autonomous evolution capabilities, providing a natural and smooth dialogue experience, and the overall situation can be easily controlled by speaking, so that parents and children can easily operate when they are in the car. The safety reminder interaction outside the car creates the unique, relaxed and interesting say hi interaction sound outside the car, making the interaction more interesting. The super-hybrid big V brings users a happier car life with a more relaxed and interesting humanized intelligent experience.

In terms of driving assistance, the super hybrid big V has a V-pilot intelligent driving assistance system, including intelligent navigation, lane centering and other functions. The 540° three-dimensional surround-view image provides insight into the surrounding conditions of the vehicle at any time, and there are no dead ends for smart driving. Remote parking and FAP automatic parking assistance systems can also further optimize the novice parking experience.

car review

Today, the pre-sale of the super-hybrid big V has started, and it will be officially delivered in July. It can be electric or oily, the status is always online, and you can enjoy more exclusive surprises when you participate in the order, helping you become the strongest super hybrid big V, and enjoy a smart, relaxed and secure hybrid life.