6 important tips for the first day

The first impression counts, but what is the best way to present yourself on the first day at the training company? Knigge consultant Birgit Brenner explains why a ringing mobile phone is completely taboo and why a little nervousness doesn’t hurt.

For prospective trainees, the start of their training is a challenge. “On the first day, every trainee is usually unsure, regardless of whether they come from school or have a degree behind them, because it’s a new world,” says Knigge consultant Birgit Brenner from Leingarten near Heilbronn. She has a few tips ready to help young people make a good impression.

