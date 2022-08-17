If you are someone who holds a deep-seated belief in Christianity or you are striving to live an impressively honest, selfless, and generous life, you have certainly come to the right place for inspiration.

Whether you are still in high school or college and are wondering which direction to take in terms of a professional vocational career, or else you are currently working in a role that makes you feel as if you are not making enough of a difference, then it is time to look into different careers.

So, with this in mind, continue reading to learn about the top six professions dedicated to serving and helping other people who are, in some cases, considerably less fortunate than yourself.

1. A Politician

Now, it can be accurately stated that more and more people across the entirety of the United States and even the rest of the world are becoming less and less impressed and substantially more disillusioned with politicians and the state of the government.

In particular, the majority of people who feel this way tend to express their observations of the growing chasm between the elite, rich, and famous and the everyday American who works hard to pay their bills and look after their family.

It is for this reason that the first vocational career on this list is that of a politician, who is responsible for making practical and proactive changes to the way a town, an area, a state, and indeed in some cases, the entire country is run.

Whatever your religious inclination, it is obvious that someone with core moral values leading the state’s affairs will always have the best interests of the general public in mind.

A good politician helps people in a wide variety of ways, including the following:

Working directly on writing and changing various legalizations and policies

Implementing policies to change people’s lives in a positive way

Informing the general public about serious matters they need to be aware of

Carrying out informative polls which judge the public mood and feeling

If you think you would make a good politician and would enjoy the challenges of the role, then it is necessary to have a high level of ambition, be as determined as you possibly can be, believe in yourself, and be able to stay calm when faced with pressure.

2. A Small Business Owner

In a world full of large, corporate businesses that seem to have the proverbial monopoly on a particular field or, in many cases, an entire industry, the role of the small business owner is more important now than ever before.

With the rising demand amongst consumers for locally sourced and fresh products from ethical and environmentally conscious suppliers, small businesses, especially fledging ones, have much more control over building an ethical business from the ground up.

There are a number of specific skillsets and even personality attributes that are helpful when wanting to launch your own small company. Such advisable skills include an aptitude for negotiation, data analysis, good communication skills, knowledge of computing technologies, accounting skills, and leadership prowess.

On the other side of the coin, as the consumer, there are many things you can do to ensure you are shopping with sustainability in mind with every product. Always avoid buying any product or indulging in any service which uses animals to test their materials at any stage of the process, consider buying things second-hand and remember to only buy consumables that you need to avoid unnecessary waste.

3. A Judge

Just as a politician strives to change the laws of local towns and govern areas according to what the people living there prefer, another arguably more prestigious role in law is that of a judge – a professional who is solely responsible for deciding the result of what could be described as an ‘official argument.’

Impartiality is vital to the role of a judge, and any preconceived notions or personal prejudice must be set aside. Although it may not seem that way for the criminal, for example, judges help society and the law-abiding citizens who contribute to communities by punishing those who do not abide by the law.

The general roles and responsibilities of a court-appointed judge in the United States include:

Reading opposing arguments and presiding over hearings of an administrative nature in court

Evaluating data and information from records, motions, applications for claims, and a variety of other official documents

The accurate and consistent application and interpretation of legal precedent and laws

Resolving issues and disputes between two opposing parties

The core interpretation of the law and using it to determine the layout and structure of a trial

4. A Law Enforcement Officer

Another pivotal vocational career pathway to consider as a person dedicated to helping people and making a positive difference in many people’s lives is that of a law enforcement officer.

Law enforcement officers risk their safety and wellbeing every single day at work, which is a sacrifice that is often underappreciated by many people. However, such a career in this field can be as rewarding as it is challenging.

Law enforcement is naturally different depending on the area of the US an officer resides in and, indeed, the actual state itself. Plus, they are often given unique job titles depending on their role. The umbrella of law enforcement includes sheriffs, police officers, special agents, fish and game wardens, state troopers, criminal investigators, and detectives.

It may also be worth noting that if more people with a religious inclination made the decision to join law enforcement, they might be less inclined to use excessive force in a combative situation.

5. A Nurse

If you were to ask twenty random people in the mall this weekend to name the first ‘caring’ profession that comes to mind, the likelihood is that the majority of them will state the professionally qualified nurse as their first answer.

In particular, there can be no better career choice for a Christian, or indeed someone who has dedicated their life to helping others with no tangible faith, than a nurse who spends every day making people better.

Ethics and morality are also exceedingly important within the profession of nursing, and kind, empathic, and honest individuals will have no problem treading that tactful and subtle line with patients, fellow nurses, doctors, and surgeons alike.

There is a myriad of different career pathways and specialisms within the nursing sector, although all nursing roles use the same core practices and follow the same basic roles and responsibilities checklist.

Nurses, regardless of specialism, tend to be responsible for the following duties:

Updating patients’ treatment and care plans

Recording and checking the condition of patients in their care

Helping with medical evaluations and tests

Acting as a patient advocate when necessary

Gaining the confidence and trust of patients

6. A Counselor or Therapist

Thankfully and not before time, it has become much more accepted and ‘normal’ for people of any age or proverbial walk of life to book one or more sessions with a qualified therapist. Part of this welcome (yet delayed) shift in public opinion is due to mental health issues and illnesses becoming much more prevalent in mainstream media, among celebrity influencers, and on the internet.

Speaking to an individual who is professionally trained in the art of counseling and therapy can not only literally change a person’s life, but they are a welcoming safe space for people who do not feel they can open up and express their feelings to people they know.

If you are a Christian or an individual with or without a faith who is dedicated to helping and serving others, a professional career as a counselor or therapist will put to use your acquired listening and understanding skills and will also be a rewarding use of your time.

Ways to Help Change the World for the Better in Your Personal Life

Aside from the professional career choices discussed in detail above, there are also plenty of ways you can fight to help change the world for the better in your personal life too.

If there is an ongoing issue in your community, arrange a meeting with your area’s political representative and organize a petition for the problem to be heard and discussed in a local court. Volunteering yourself and even your friends to help out a food bank, campaigning for the better conditions of young mothers, or helping out at your local animal rescue shelter are also excellent and productive ways to spend your time.

Whether you are someone who supports the technological takeover of the internet or not, it simply cannot be denied the impact that it has had on raising awareness on humanitarian issues across the globe, as well as in the US. Crowdfunding is an exceptionally effective way of ensuring that the money you raise in and around your community goes to victims of natural disasters, for example, or people living a less fortunate and blessed life than your own.

