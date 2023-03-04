JD.com’s self-operated 10 billion subsidy VS Pinduoduo’s 10 billion subsidy, we will see the ultimate battle of retail VS platform e-commerce.

On June 28, 1914, Serbian nationalist Gavrilo Princip assassinated Archduke Franz Ferdinand (Crown Prince of Austria) and his wife Sophie Hotek in Sarajevo, known as the Sarajevo Incident in history. It was the direct spark of World War I.

On March 3, 2023, JD.com’s 10 billion subsidy was officially (partially) launched, and Alibaba may follow up with it. In fact, Taobao’s Juhuasuan 10 billion subsidy can be traced back to December 11, 2019 at the earliest. But at that time Taobao’s tens of billions of subsidies are limited to the Juhuasuan channel, and it is still a local war. JD.com’s large-scale surprise attack today—directly launching the hottest position on the homepage, and putting all iPhone product lines on the shelves with tens of billions of subsidies may trigger China’s The new all-out war in the e-commerce industry, perhaps we can call it the “Sarajevo” event of Chinese e-commerce.

Looking back at history, we realize that the occurrence of World War I may be inevitable. Behind the accidental incident in Sarajevo, there is the inevitability of the irreconcilable conflict between the old and new forces of imperialism.

Similarly, the fierce competition between JD.com and Pinduoduo for tens of billions of subsidies also comes from the irreconcilable war between the old and new forces behind the e-commerce Three Kingdoms Kill.

The war has already begun, and the questions are still in mind. We might as well take these questions into consideration.

The first question, what does Jingdong’s tens of billions of subsidies look like?

The 10 billion subsidy is in the third column of Pinduoduo on the first screen, second only to the channel column in the first column, and Duoduo Shopping in the second column, which is an absolute golden position. Duoduo Maicai was launched in the third quarter of 2020. Prior to this, the 10 billion subsidy has always been the only and most popular channel on the Pinduoduo homepage.

On Taobao, the 10 billion subsidy still belongs to a subsection under the Juhuasuan column, but starting from March 2020, it has an entrance on the Taobao homepage. Currently, this entrance is located under the first-screen advertisement column on the Taobao homepage. The first column is the channel Entrance, the second column is the entrance of advertising space and Juhuasuan and Taobao Live. Juhuasuan and Taobao Live are on the right half of this column, and the positions are half the size of the advertising space. The left side of the third column is the tens of billions of subsidy entrances, and the right side is “good products”.

In JD.com, the 10 billion subsidy entrance is higher than Pinduoduo and Taobao. It is located in the second column of the first screen, below the channel entrances, next to JD.com’s seckill channel, which is theoretically more eye-catching, but its footprint is the same as Taobao’s hundred Similar to the 100 billion subsidy, it only occupies half of the column. On the whole, Pinduoduo’s 10 billion subsidy entry is still the most eye-catching position among the three.

It should be noted that the entrance of JD’s 10 billion subsidy on the homepage is not fully launched, but in the grayscale testing stage, and only some users display the entrance.

However, on the search side, the portal has been fully launched. When we search for tens of billions of subsidies and iPhones, products with tens of billions of subsidies labels will appear in a higher position.

However, not all relevant keywords display tens of billions of subsidized products. For example, searching for “iPhone tens of billions of subsidies” can search for related products.

Searching for “10 billion subsidized apples” or “10 billion subsidized mobile phones” will not (or rarely) turn up tens of billions of subsidized products.

More importantly, of course, is the price.

Let’s take the Apple mobile phone as an example. JD.com has launched 14 SKUs of tens of billions of subsidies for the iPhone. It may be because the investment promotion has just started, and the supply side has not yet fully run through. , let’s look at the available items.

JD.com’s tens of billions of iPhone subsidy items are currently all iPhone14 and 13 series, mainly the iPhone14 series.

Taking the iPhone 14 256G full Netcom version as an example, the price of this product in Jingdong’s 10 billion subsidy is 5759, and the price of Pinduoduo’s 10 billion subsidy is 5809, which is 50 yuan cheaper.

Taking the iPhone PRO 256G full Netcom version as an example, the subsidy price of JD.com is 7579, and that of Pinduoduo is 7699. JD.com is 120 yuan cheaper. However, the Pinduoduo page has issued a notice that the price of the product will be reduced to 7499 at 20:00 on the 3rd.

It should be noted that around 14:00 noon on the 3rd, we found that Jingdong’s 10 billion subsidy was 7579, and Pinduoduo’s 10 billion subsidy was 7679. A few hours later, at 18:00, Pinduoduo made the price Adjustment. It can be seen that the competition for standard products is fierce.

In addition, JD.com’s 10 billion subsidy iPhone 14 128G version is priced at 4979, which is 80 yuan cheaper than Pinduoduo’s 10 billion subsidy. The iPhone 14 Plus 256G version is priced at 6459, which is 70 yuan cheaper than Pinduoduo’s 10 billion subsidy for the same model.

However, the number of JD.com’s tens of billions of subsidized products is less than Pinduoduo’s tens of billions of subsidies. The former currently has about 19 iPhone products on sale, and Pinduoduo has about 40 tens of billions of subsidized iPhones on sale.

Apart from Apple, which is the focus, JD.com only has Xiaomi’s Redmi note 5,000 yuan machine participating in tens of billions of subsidies, and the rest of the brands are not online. Pinduoduo basically covers all mainstream mobile phones such as Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO, and vivo. The tens of billions of subsidies for the brand. At noon for Redmi Note 5, JD’s 10 billion subsidy price was 10 yuan higher than Pinduoduo’s 10 billion subsidy price. By 18 o’clock in the evening, JD.com’s price had dropped by 90 yuan, and it was 80 yuan cheaper than the latter.

In other categories, JD.com’s tens of billions of subsidies will focus on daily necessities, small household appliances, and beverages. Their sku is usually more complicated, and there are fewer products of the same model, so it is difficult to compare prices. We carefully searched and found two products of the same model, which are the flagship model of Xiaodu 2023 smart speakers. 99 yuan; Xiaomi Electric Toothbrush T300, Jingdong 77.9 yuan is 5.1 yuan cheaper than Pinduoduo 83 yuan, and T200 is the same price, both are 69 yuan.

It should be noted that the above comparisons are comparisons of the same model with tens of billions of subsidies on the two platforms, and do not involve non-ten billions of subsidy products.

In general, the price of JD.com’s 10 billion subsidy launch is relatively competitive, and it can be seen that it has made sufficient preparations. However, many users have reported that there is not much inventory, and there are insufficient inventory or order cancellations from time to time.

Some users scolded Jingdong in the forum, “If you can’t afford it, don’t play it.”

The second question, why did JD.com suddenly launch a subsidy of tens of billions?

From the perspective of external factors, Pinduoduo’s growth rate has always surpassed JD.com, and its scale (calculated by GMV) may surpass JD.com in 2023. In 2021, the GMV scales of both parties are 2441 billion (Pin) and 3290 billion (JD), respectively. The gap is 850 billion. In 2022, the gap between the two sides is likely to narrow to about 500 billion. This year, Pinduoduo may even overtake it.

From the perspective of market value, Pinduoduo has already exceeded half of JD.com. As of the close of the US stock market on March 2, Pinduoduo’s market value is 1.65 times that of JD.com, and its profit is several times that of JD.com.

If the market value is just a matter of face, GMV and profit are the company’s face. JD.com is facing the danger of losing its second position in the industry. Of course, it has a very strong motivation to challenge Pinduoduo.

In terms of internal factors, at the end of 2022, Liu Qiangdong returned to the front desk of JD.com, not only announcing his strong return through several internal letters and meetings, but also needed to make greater moves at the business level.

For such a large company with hundreds of thousands of people, the power structure has never been monolithic. Even the founder, considering some of his own faults and family needs, Liu Qiangdong not only retreated in form for a certain period of time, but also A substantial retreat in power. Now, the crisis facing JD.com is also an opportunity for Liu Qiangdong to return to some extent. In his internal letter, he angrily reprimanded the executives for their poor operation and not telling the truth. In essence, he is telling JD.com that this company still cannot do without him. . And his behavior of raising the salary of JD.com’s buddies and reducing the collective salary of senior executives actually means that he is leading the bottom employees to take back the power of the “princes” from all walks of life.

The change of power is always faced with turmoil and unrest, even if it is the founder, there will inevitably be some resistance, launching a huge war can be said to kill two birds with one stone: prevent the company from declining, and at the same time unite the hearts of the people.

After all, nothing attracts attention more than war, and nothing unites hearts more than war.

The third question, why this moment?

From 2020 to 2022, the situation of the e-commerce industry during the epidemic period is mixed. On the one hand, disruptions in the supply chain are not conducive to the performance of e-commerce contracts. Of course, JD.com may be slightly better; on the other hand, Chinese people who cannot go out have further improved their awareness and acceptance of online platforms.

The economic downturn has affected the further expansion of the e-commerce industry, especially JD.com, a platform that is known for its service quality. Its vision of high-quality and affordable prices is gradually drifting away from the dwindling pockets of the masses. No matter how good the delivery speed and product quality are, it may become a meaningless zero, as Liu Qiangdong said.

And 2023 will be the first year of recovery, whether the recovery is mild or strong, recovery is always good, it means that the profit accounts of these companies will be more generous, and it also means that the return on investment will be higher than in the past three years Better, if you regard this war as an investment, if you don’t fight it now, when will you wait?

The fourth question, why JD.com and Pinduoduo?

Many people have been focusing on the competition between Pinduoduo and Taobao e-commerce companies. In fact, it may be JD.com that has eroded more of Pinduoduo.

If we really understand Pinduoduo, we will find that its core advantages are basically all in the standard products.

The biggest advantage of recommending e-commerce is that it can gather a huge amount of traffic to a small number of skus in a short period of time, without the need to cycle slowly like searching. This kind of concentrated effort means that the sku that can catch the traffic is best Standard products, such as clothing, shoes and hats, home decoration and other categories that naturally have individual needs, actually have a lot of resistance to the traffic of Pinduoduo. Imagine that women would feel uncomfortable even seeing their colleagues wearing the same clothes as themselves. How could they like the popular basic models on Pinduoduo?

In other words, in the real long-tail field, Taobao is actually doing the best. Let’s just look at those designer clothing brands, those weird toys and figures, and Taobao may be hard to come by. In the category of standard e-commerce, JD.com and Pinduoduo are actually fighting hand to hand, and the brave wins when they meet on a narrow road.

In the early days, Pinduoduo took on more demand for products with low customer unit prices. With tens of billions of subsidies cultivating the minds of users, more and more users began to trust Pinduoduo, and they began to try the high customer unit price on Pinduoduo. Products, and excitedly shouted “get off safely”, and this part of the product is the traditional advantage category of JD.com.

Today, Pinduoduo is approaching the city, and if JD.com doesn’t make a move, it will be slow to cut the meat, and it will only wait for death. So it must be right to take the initiative.

The fifth question, what kind of trend will it trigger?

Many people worry whether JD.com will be dragged into the quagmire of substantial losses.

To be honest, I don’t know, all I know is that it finally realized that the danger was approaching and reacted, at least it was doing the right thing. Whether it can succeed depends on whether it can do things right.

Objectively speaking, most of the iPhone items that JD.com launched this time are self-operated products. It can be said that it is very hard to achieve this price.

Many people think that JD.com will be vulnerable because of its high cost of self-operation.

In fact, this matter should be looked at separately.

If you only look at the cost of purchasing goods, JD.com will win. Taking the iPhone as an example, online accounts for about 50% of the total market share, and JD.com accounts for about 50% online. This means that as an Apple distributor, no other distributor in China can match JD.com (self-operated). ) purchase scale, then its price is of course the most advantageous.

Merchants of Pinduoduo and Taobao, whether it is Tmall or tens of billions of subsidized merchants, are all offline distributors. The combined purchase volume of all their merchants will also spread the volume of JD’s self-operated businesses to so many merchants , the volume is not the same.

Some people may say that the Apple flagship store on Tmall is directly operated by a Chinese source distributor. If you are familiar with the retail industry, you should know that there are only two situations for flagship stores. One is for brand tonality. The mainstream shipping channel is operated by an independent team established within the company and directly receives goods from the factory. In this case, JD.com’s self-operated team is actually in parallel with this team. The brand side will have a middle-Taiwan representative factory and a flagship store team, JD.com’s self-operated procurement, marketing, accounting and operation matters. In this case, the so-called flagship store team can’t do what JD.com does for most of the time, and its market share (JD.com occupies about 50%, most of which are self-operated) The problem has been explained. Because JD.com can provide integrated services of traffic + warehousing + logistics and distribution, and has a huge scale advantage. Even if the flagship store runs a volume, it will not be random at random prices. When the prices are similar, it is difficult for JD.com’s self-operated standard products to beat them. The so-called third-party flagship store.

Well, the above is the purchase price, this is a simple link.

But we know that the retail price reflects the cost of multiple links. In addition to the purchase price, there are other factors such as traffic cost, warehousing, logistics, distribution, turnover rate, and account period.

In terms of traffic cost, Pinduoduo definitely has a huge advantage, and it also has a better advantage in billing period. As for warehousing, logistics, distribution, and turnover rate, the situation is not absolute. Usually, flexible Pinduoduo merchants will have more advantages, but some For large-scale products on JD.com, if the turnover is particularly fast, its overall cost may also be lower.

For example, if you are a power bank manufacturer and you cooperate with JD.com, Taobao or Pinduoduo’s leading S-level merchants. In terms of volume, it must be JD.com’s self-operated largest, and its purchase price is the lowest, but it is possible that Taobao and Pinduoduo’s top merchants use lower-cost warehousing and stocking, the procurement and sales time is more reasonable, and labor costs are also very low. Low, and the cost of third-party logistics is extremely low, and they may eventually be integrated into no less than JD.com, so that it can still earn higher profits (than JD.com) at a lower price (tens of billions of subsidies).

However, the above situation is also conditional. In fact, it is not particularly easy. It depends on the specific situation. Whether JD.com’s self-operated comprehensive cost is low or a super leading third-party merchant, the probability of the third party should be higher.

JD.com needs to achieve its own extreme in self-operation, so as to be able to compete with the above-mentioned super top third parties in terms of comprehensive costs.

Of course, this is not just a war between JD.com and Pinduoduo. Alibaba has a high probability of following up and increasing its subsidy to a higher weight position. It has never lacked high-quality leading merchants. It is necessary to give up some traffic to support these merchants to compete, but one of Ali’s current problems is that the traffic cost of Taobao is slightly more expensive than Pinduoduo, and he may need to spend a little more effort to retain traffic and popularity. It is in the content e-commerce Efforts in this area need to go further, and the promotion of commodity price forces needs to be more determined.

In the end, the parties involved in the war will more or less have lower profit margins (compared to those who do not participate), and the scale of profits is unknown. The popularity and traffic attracted by the war may also further increase the overall share of the e-commerce market, thereby pushing up everyone’s profit scale.

So, we’d better think of this war as an investment rather than a zero-sum game with no incremental gains.

The sixth question, who benefits the most and who suffers the most?

There is no doubt that the first beneficiary is the consumer, needless to say.

The second more certain beneficiary may be Liu Qiangdong himself. If you believe our analysis in the second question, no matter how much JD.com wins or loses in this battle—JD.com can’t invest without thinking regardless of the cost. If they really can’t win, they will set a stop loss line——Liu Qiangdong have a greater probability of consolidating their power.

As for JD.com, Taobao, and Pinduoduo, Pinduoduo has an obvious rising momentum and strong combat effectiveness, but JD.com and Taobao counterattacked, at least in the right direction. Let us wait and see what the result will be.

The biggest loser is offline commercial real estate. The more attention e-commerce attracts, the greater the possibility of offline business damage.

But this may also further force offline businesses to transform into new retail and online and offline integration.

A few years ago, who would have thought that Wal-Mart could become the second largest e-commerce company in Europe and the United States, and was once the first in India.

Never go against the trend, even if you are a former winner.

Author of this article:man on horseback,Source: Zouma Finance (ID: zoumacaijing), original title: “6 Questions about Jingdong’s Ten Billion Subsidies”

