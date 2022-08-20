Are you running a business in America, and do you feel it is becoming hard to keep things running smoothly due to heavy tax rates, impact geo-political decisions, and global inflation? You are not alone. Over 10,000 US citizens move to Canada (every year) through Express Entry. And these stats do not include just average citizens. It also includes entrepreneurs, investors, professionals, and business owners for the better.

According to the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), as of March 2020, Canada has topped the list of the best countries for doing business in the G20. The good thing is there are plenty of reasons to support it. Canada has, hands down, appeared as the best country to do business, and let me explain why.

If you are thinking of moving to Canada from USA, here are a few reasons you should say ‘yes’ to your mind:

Lowest Business Tax Rate

Let’s admit that taxes are like a nightmare for business owners, especially if you are living in America, where paying taxes is the major part of an average citizen. So, when you hear Canada has the lowest tax rate for business and low business costs, then Canada seems like heaven to you. In Canada, you get an average tax advantage of around 5%. Doesn’t reading this make you feel like packing your bag, winding up your business, and setting off to Canada? It would have been for me if I had a business.

Global Market Range

Canada has cordial relationships with most countries. Moreover, its 14 trade-related agreements, spanning 51 countries, open new horizons of business opportunities across the globe for Canadian businesses. Having a business in Canada means expanding your business, and penetrating different markets is not a far-fetched dream. You can easily get permits to open a business in these 51 countries and many more if you approach a market from Canada.

Stable Economy

The world has seen many economic recessions that have shaken the financial condition of many countries, including developed countries too – the latest one being COVID. However, Canada has shown steady growth and a stable economy despite the global economic crisis. Canada’s economic condition looks even better in the future, with GDP expected to improve by 1.6 p.a. in the upcoming two years. It makes Canada a happening place for business owners because they don’t need to worry about what if they invest money and the economy crashes. Seeing this nightmare is far from reality here.

Highly Skilled Workforce

It is hard to find an educated workforce with the required skill sets. But you can find both these things in Canada of high quality. Canada has world-leading universities, which makes getting top-class education easier for them. Besides that, Canada also invests in research and professional learning of students. So, no wonder Canada has a top pool of talent ready to enter the market with unique ideas and passion for making a difference. You will get plenty of brainy heads here to take your company to new heights of success.

Foreign Investor Benefits

Canada is welcoming to foreign investors. It provides financial and logistic benefits to them to propagate the idea of investing in the Canadian market. Besides several feasible financial programs, foreign investors have also been treated the same way as local investors. So, no need to worry about extra taxes or different treatment. Moreover, the Investment Canada Act also allows foreign investors to buy private or public companies. All these benefits make it easier for foreign entrepreneurs or business owners to take the courage to anchor their feet in Canada.

Fastest Growing Tech-Hubs

Canada also has the privilege of being home to the fastest-growing technology hubs. Toronto is the fourth largest center of 5,200 growing startups and 15000 Technology companies. Besides a thriving environment for the tech hubs, the government of Canada also participates in helping startups grow through different programs, like providing incentives, funding, and other options. So, if you want to start a startup, Canada might be a better option.

Conclusion

Canada has long been known as a country of friendly and welcoming people. But little do people know this welcoming nature is not limited to just helping people settle but also for businesses. If you run a business or are thinking of opening one, head to Canada, you will not find a better option than that. In fact, you can also take your family along because Canada is also a very friendly country for families and retired folks. So, you can think and dream of your future in Canada securely. You will not regret your decision!

