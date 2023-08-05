6 secrets of success from founder Dieter Schwarz

For a long time, Lidl was only considered an imitator of the Aldi principle. In fact, Black has taken over the basics from its archrival, such as the consistent price focus and the streamlined, simple processes. At the same time, Schwarz gave the retail chain its own brand core: while Aldi initially only offered its own brands, Lidl also relied on branded products and a larger range overall, as well as limited special offers from the start. The strategy paid off. In the mid-1990s, Lidl had around 1,000 to 1,200 items, while Aldi had only 600 to 700. By selling strong national and international brands at rock-bottom prices, Lidl underscored its price positioning.

also read the big ranking: The 100 most innovative and sustainable family businesses

On the other hand, the differences in product range made the Lidl shops more interesting for customers with an affinity for brands, especially younger households. After all, branded products can also stimulate private label business, since branded items – even at extremely low prices – are still more expensive than private labels. The transfer of the discount idea to branded articles was the central innovation of Dieter Schwarz, which fueled the success of the company.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

