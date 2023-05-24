6 state-owned enterprises in our province entered the list of “Science and Technology Reform Action”

Recently, the Office of the Leading Group for State-owned Enterprise Reform of the State Council announced the latest list of “Science and Technology Reform Actions”, and Dalian Thermal Power New Energy Application Technology Research Institute Co., Ltd. of our province entered the list. At present, there are 6 companies in the province on the list.

“Science and Technology Reform Action” is another special project for state-owned enterprise reform following the “Double Hundred Actions” and “Regional Comprehensive Reform Experiment” of state-owned enterprise reform. Requirements to further deepen market-oriented reforms, focus on exploring innovations and making breakthroughs in improving corporate governance, market-oriented selection and appointment of personnel, and strengthening incentives. Promote successful experiences.

According to reports, enterprises entering the list of “Science and Technology Reform Action” need to be scientific and technological enterprises, with the characteristics of a relatively high proportion of human capital and technical elements, relatively large investment in scientific research, strong competitiveness of core products, and good growth of enterprises. The remaining 5 companies shortlisted in our province are: Liaoning Urban and Rural Construction Planning and Design Institute Co., Ltd., Liaoning Aitesi Intelligent Transportation Technology Co., Ltd., Liaoning Light Industry Science Research Institute Co., Ltd., Liaoyu Antarctic Krill Technology Development Co., Ltd. Company, Wafangdian Bearing Group National Bearing Engineering Technology Research Center Co., Ltd.



