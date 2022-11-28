Everyone must have gone through synchronous learning, even if they don’t know what it is. Synchronous learning takes place all around us every day. It is an activity in which all the learners participate in learning at the same time, like your school’s classroom. In other words, instead of a recorded instructional model, it is a live training session that needs learners to be there at a specific time.

The majority of us use technology in our daily lives at our speed. When you have a complete software system, you can do whatever you want, whenever it is convenient. It is a paradigm that has significantly impacted businesses. Thanks to technological advancements, most of us now have the option of working remotely and flexibly. Additionally, eLearning experts can offer their audience a unique online training experience by using synchronous learning as a real-time learning technique.

Synchronous learning has transformed the corporate online training setting. By fostering collaboration and a sense of community, synchronous interactions eliminate the isolation of asynchronous online training. Synchronous learning can assist eLearning experts in developing engaging online training courses, particularly in the business environment where good teamwork among distributed workers is highly valued.

Let’s dive deeper into the concept of synchronous learning and find out how it can help an organization improve employee competency.

What Is Synchronous Training And How It Improves Employee Competency

Synchronous learning is the form of learning you engage in when sitting in a room attending a training seminar. It occurs in real-time, with an instructor guiding the discussion and promoting active engagement in the learning content. When this approach is used online, it is referred to as synchronous eLearning. Online courses, training sessions, and webinars delivered via an online platform are examples of synchronous eLearning, which is real-time online learning.

Unlike self-paced learning, where employees work separately and choose their learning timetable, synchronous training occurs in real time for all participants. Synchronous training participants can also interact with their instructors and other learners during the session, as opposed to learning independently.

While an instructor is necessary for this type of training, and all learners must participate in synchronous learning simultaneously, they do not have to be in the same location. While traditional-based instruction is a prominent example of synchronous learning, it is far from the most common. Synchronous learning can also take place online.

Synchronous learning has been neglected over time, but it is still alive and flourishing in corporate and commercial eLearning. Even though synchronous learning can be challenging to implement in a completely remote learning environment because of conflicting work schedules, it offers a unique chance to develop a sense of community, fellowship, and access to powerful peer learning experiences. Let us go over the essential benefits of synchronous learning in workplace training.

6 Synchronous Learning Features That Help Improve Employee Performance

It Is Extremely Motivating

A synchronous learning environment enhances learning by improving the motivation levels of your corporate audience, as real-time interactions are far more engaging than the solitary setting of asynchronous learning. Real-time activities foster engagement from all employees, even the most reserved ones, which sustains motivation. Using performance targets in real-time activities is an excellent way to motivate your employees to show and enhance their skills and talents.

It Allows For Real Conversations

Conversations occur in real-time when learners participate in the learning content at the same time. Learners can interrupt lectures to raise questions and make remarks that add to the discussion. Furthermore, instructors can stimulate learner participation by dividing course settings into smaller groups where vibrant discussions provide various viewpoints and increase understanding.

It Is Convenient

Completing an online training course without needing to be in the same location as the rest of your colleagues provides an excellent level of flexibility, particularly for large enterprises with an internationally dispersed workforce. In addition to videoconferencing, your employees can engage in online discussions from any location as long as they have an internet connection. Your employees can access online training from any device, including desktop computers, mobile phones, and tablets, as physical barriers to distance are eliminated.

It Encourages A Sense Of Community

The essence of synchronous learning is social contact and collaboration, as your employees may interact not only with their instructors but also with one another, regardless of where they are based. Organizing a sequence of online group activities promotes teamwork and collaboration as online conversations enable your audience to form a learning community on online discussion boards and social networks and communicate ideas, queries, and problems on the online training course material.

It Gives You Immediate Feedback

Real-time engagement entails quick feedback, and immediate feedback helps instructors spot problems with online course content and learning immediately. It also enables your employees to get immediate answers to their questions. Rapid feedback is essential in eLearning; it improves information retention by keeping your audience engaged in the learning process since a quick response allows your audience to learn from their mistakes and eliminates the possibility of repeating them in the future.

It Is Cost-Effective

Synchronous learning is highly cost-effective. Imagine being able to provide employee training from renowned experts from around the world without having to pay for the training room, board, and other expenses associated with conventional corporate training. Your employees can complete their online training courses from the comfort of their homes and offices, interacting with the most recognized instructors and colleagues who live in distant towns or even different countries, without having to relocate. The only expenses to consider are those related to creating the eLearning course and paying the instructor.

Conclusion

Understanding the type of learning you would like to pursue can assist you in choosing an LMS or an office training program. Effective learning requires a continuous but crucial process of involving learners and responding to their questions, comments, and feedback. This is something that online synchronous learning may help you with. Synchronous learning is the preferred option to keep your learners interested by providing them with rapid answers and feedback. This can be useful in a variety of situations.

