US airlines are raising the salaries of their pilots sharply these days to attract more talent to the job and to combat staff shortages.

Pilots can earn up to $600,000 a year with a US airline.

Wage negotiations with the pilots are pending in Germany. The events in the USA are now putting pressure on employers.

Pilot salaries are reaching the level of top managers these days. American Airlines pays its long-haul fliers up to $590,000 a year, CEO Robert Isom wrote in a letter to the airline’s pilots in early March. On the short and medium-haul routes, the CEO offers a salary of up to $475,000. That would be $135,000 more than before, reports the “Handelsblatt”.

In comparison, a flight captain with the greatest flight experience at Lufthansa earns up to 287,000 euros a year, i.e. about half the salary of his US colleagues. Responsible for the enormous wage spiral in the USA is a severe lack of personnel in the pilot job. Even in Germany, planes are scarce. It is now quite possible that some European pilots will consider working for a US airline in the future in view of the high salaries, thus exacerbating the crew shortage in Europe, reports the “Handelsblatt”.

The high salaries give Lufthansa employees momentum for collective bargaining, which is due to start by the end of June. A lot should be about prospects for the workforce, but also about salaries. The Lufthansa management is now under pressure.

