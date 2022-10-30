64,900-93,900 yuan Dongfeng Fengshen Yixuan Mach version officially listed

On October 29, Dongfeng Fengshen’s brand new Yixuan (configuration|inquiry) Mach version, which is positioned as “the first sports coupe for young people”, was officially launched. .

Yixuan Mach Edition 1.5T Automatic Dream Chaser Knight Edition Yixuan Mach Edition 1.5T Automatic Hunting Knight Edition Yixuan Mach Edition 1.5L Auto Chasing Version Yixuan Mach Edition 1.5L Automatic Wind Chasing Version Yixuan Mach Edition 1.5L manual chasing version 93900 89900 79900 69900 64900

The new Yixuan Mach version is equipped with Dongfeng Mach power as standard, providing two sets of power systems: Mach power 1.5T turbocharged version and Mach power 1.5L self-priming version. Among them, the 1.5T version has a maximum power of 145kW and a maximum torque of 300N m. It matches the Getrag 6DCT gearbox and has higher power output efficiency. The turbo intervenes at 1200 rpm of the engine, and the torque responds quickly at a low speed of 30km-60km per hour, enabling acceleration at start. faster.

The 1.5L version has a maximum power of 92kW and a maximum torque of 158N m, and is available with MT and 6DCT gearboxes. The East 1.5T engine has been optimized and upgraded in an all-round way in terms of combustion, friction and thermal management, and has four advantages of strong power, high efficiency and energy saving, quietness and comfort, reliability and durability.

Dongfeng Fengshen was selected as an endorsement brand for the first time, and the “Crazy Little Brother Yang” with the brand new Yixuan Mach version has aroused enthusiastic responses from users born in the 1995s and 2000s.

On the 25th, on the basis of the previous official announcement to cooperate with Dongfeng Fengshen, Xiao Yang officially released a promotional video for cooperation with Dongfeng Fengshen.

One is the well-deserved traffic king of the short video platform, and the other is the “CTCC Cornering King” and “the first sports coupe for young people”, which are powerful and eye-catching in the sports coupe industry. They are also aimed at young people and are also committed to serving them. Bringing joy, benefits, and positive energy, the combination of the two will inevitably set off a “new dazzling style” among young people.

As the “light of domestic products”, Dongfeng Fengshen’s new Yixuan Mach version is highly sought after by young consumers. Its cool appearance, ultimate driving control, safe quality and super cost-effectiveness can be called the “performance ceiling” and “”performance ceiling” among products of the same level. King of value for money”.

In the previous large-scale professional and mass media test drives, the Yixuan Mach version has won waves of testimonials. like. Inheriting the corner hunting genes of Yixuan CTCC annual championship, with the blessing of more high-end configurations, the new Yixuan Mach version is worthy of the title of “Bend King”. The new Yixuan Mach version is equipped with Dongfeng Mach power as standard, providing two sets of power systems: Mach power 1.5T turbocharged version and Mach power 1.5L self-priming version. This power system, which is 100% controlled by Dongfeng Motor, reserves 14 world-leading technologies.

At the moment of self-improvement of domestic products, the launch of the new Yixuan Mach version is giving Aeolus customers an excellent reason to support independence and enjoy “Made in China“.

The new Yixuan Mach Edition is here for the cool guy new youth. Growing up with economic globalization, digitization and the great social and economic development, they are confident and self-reliant, willing to show off their individuality, live out themselves, dare to try early adopters, and bring their own strength and edge.

The design of the new car coupe shows the track genes of the Yixuan family everywhere, so that the cool guys who pursue a novel and personalized experience can fully pursue the principle of appearance first and accelerate with appearance. The design of the body line is like a strong storm swept through the carving, whether it is shuttled in the city or galloping on the road, creating a large-scale visual sense in minutes; 17-inch dark whirlwind sports wheels + light-chasing sports colorful calipers, in the details It exudes the breath of youth hormones; the electric racing car seat + double-encircling cockpit design makes it easy for people to become “racing drivers”, turning the previously bland road to work into blood!

Kugai Youth Club can play, and has higher requirements for “smart technology“, and the intimate intelligent system equipped with the Yixuan Mach version completely hits the high point. The new-generation Windlink X2.0 artificial intelligence vehicle system has high sensitivity, and the newly added functions such as remote control and Bluetooth key greatly reduce the user’s multi-threaded operation burden. Assisted driving functions such as intelligent early warning system for vehicles behind RCTA, always escort.

In order to embrace young customers, Dongfeng Fengshen continues to deepen product reforms around the direction of “modeling, power and intelligence”, enhances the “young atmosphere” of products, and continuously listens to the voices of young people, and integrates with young people in marketing promotion and communication. This listing also played a more “young-like” new car launch. The Dongfeng Fengshen brand, which aims to be a “high-end performance popularizer”, is rapidly galloping on the young track with the blessing of technical confidence and product confidence. As of this month, it has surpassed the best annual sales in history and is aiming for a higher target and a larger market. advance.