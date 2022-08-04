Stimulate the global innovation boom



665 projects in our city were selected into the provincial list



Since the beginning of this year, our city has adhered to the leading role, promoted global innovation, and achieved the improvement of quality and efficiency of the vast number of technology-based enterprises. In the recently announced list of the first batch of provincial-level new product trial production plans in 2022, 665 projects from a group of companies including our city Genmei Group Co., Ltd. were successfully selected, further accumulating development momentum for global technological innovation.

As a comprehensive woven garment manufacturing enterprise integrating R&D design, trade and supply chain, Genmei Group Co., Ltd. has a total of 7 projects including “eclectic sports and leisure women’s clothing” selected into the provincial new product trial production plan list. On the morning of August 2, the reporter walked into the R&D center of Genmei Group and saw that dozens of fashion designers and software engineers were using 2D and 3D drawing technology to design and develop hundreds of new products. According to reports, with the efforts of a large number of R&D personnel, Genmei Group will launch more than 6,000 new products every year, providing strong innovation momentum for the development of the enterprise. “In addition, from the concept of product design to the selection of environmentally friendly renewable resources, to the development of automated and unmanned technical processing technology, and the upgrade of intelligent logistics warehouses, relying on technology, we have successfully realized the transformation of traditional garment processing enterprises into digital and intelligent The transformation of chemical production enterprises.” said Liu Mingshu, director of the equipment development department.

Zhejiang Zhiyuan Environmental Technology Co., Ltd. has a total of 8 projects selected this time. Among them, the “Ceramic Fiber Filter Catalytic Tube for Industrial Waste Gas Denitrification and Dust Removal” project has achieved mass production, and the annual sales are expected to reach 60 million yuan. It is understood that since its establishment in 2011, Zhiyuan Environment has regarded scientific and technological innovation as the foundation of its enterprise, and the current proportion of scientific research and technical personnel has reached 35%. In recent years, the company has actively built a high-efficiency scientific and technological innovation platform for “production, education, research and application”, and established an overseas academician workstation in the field of environmental engineering. “In the past 10 years, our output value has increased by nearly 20 times. Technological innovation has played a key role.” The relevant person in charge of the company said that the company will continue to adhere to the road of technological innovation that combines independent research and development and introduction and integration, and further increase technological innovation. Invest in innovation, especially increase cooperation with colleges and universities, and establish Hangzhou R&D center to accelerate the transformation of scientific and technological achievements.

It is understood that since the beginning of this year, our city has been guided by the strategic deployment of accelerating the construction of the “G60 Science and Technology Corridor Global Innovation City”, and has been striving to build an international global innovation city with the promotion of scientific and technological innovation and the special action of innovation leadership as the starting point. . In the first half of the year, 2 new independent legal person research institutes were established by enterprises in the city; more than 200 small and medium-sized scientific and technological enterprises in the province were newly added to complete the annual tasks ahead of schedule; 31 newly recognized Jiaxing-level R&D centers and 80 Tongxiang municipal-level R&D centers, The total number of R&D institutions at all levels exceeds 800. Next, our city will carry out the action of “cultivating a group of high-precision and cutting-edge technology enterprises”, launch the “Light of Wuzhen” major key research plan, and rely on 150 R&D institutions of enterprises above the provincial level to establish and form a provincial “leading soldier” and “leading geese”. , Tongxiang City major projects as the main body of the research system, guide the city’s high-tech enterprises to carry out more than 500 core technology research, the city’s total of more than 600 high-tech enterprises, the establishment of the first batch of more than 100 technical broker teams, in order to support high-quality The pioneers in the development and construction of model cities in the Common Prosperity Demonstration Zone continue to contribute to innovation.