67% of Lombard managers are dedicated to the third sector

Two thirds of Lombard managers are dedicated to the third sector. The link between the managerial world and the non-profit world was analyzed by the survey carried out by AstraRicerche for Manageritalia. The research involved over 350 managers belonging equally to small, medium and large companies, from which it emerged that in the last 3 years the 67% of managers and related companies have given economic support to entities of the Third sector50% gave rise to one partnership a active with the aim of spreading awareness of a “good cause”, while one company out of three, 31%, has taken steps to implement initiatives involving workers in voluntary work.

It should be highlighted how for 62% of the interviewees the main motivation to support “good causes” in favor of Third Sector entities is consistency with the ethical spirit of the company, specifically, 5% indicates that they continue a company tradition, in line with the authentic Lombard and Ambrosian spirit made of attention to others and to society. Only 19% indicate that this choice is made to improve the corporate image with buyers while 2% to increase sales. For 92% of the sample, initiatives in support of the third sector are really useful to the community and society, for 91% they can create social added value perceived by company workers. Activities that 85% of managers are willing to carry out even without any economic or image return. Finally, 70% of those interviewed believe that the support and promotion of “good causes” should be implemented regardless of the socio-economic context of the country, 24% should be implemented in periods of growth (in which company resources are more available) and only 6% think they should be implemented in times of crisis.