699 yuan Xiaomi releases Mijia Smart Piano Light: Automatically switch the light to record the duration of playing the piano

699 yuan Xiaomi releases Mijia Smart Piano Light: Automatically switch the light to record the duration of playing the piano

On March 8th, Xiaomi released todayMijia Smart Piano Light is specially made for piano practice, with a suggested retail price of 999 yuan and a crowdfunding price of 699 yuan.

Mijia Smart Piano Light adopts high-quality LED lamp beads, color rendering index Ra0.95, has RG0 blue light exemption certification, no video flash, supports professional key spectrum light,It can cover 88 keys and the score area in the horizontal direction, and the vertical asymmetrical TIR lens controls the light, and the uniformity of the score area reaches 1.4.

It uses high-precision radar sensing, automatically turns on the lights when you are seated, and automatically turns off the lights when you leaveThe waiting time for turning off the lights can be set individually.

Moreover, the radar accurately recognizes the movement of playing the piano, effectively recording the playing time, and the Mijia APP displays synchronously, even if the parents are not around, they can remotely understand the child’s piano practice status; the APP automatically generates a time-length curve, so that the progress can be seen.

In terms of intelligent control, the Mijia Smart Piano Lamp supports the intelligent interconnection of the Mijia App. at the same time,Two modes are set in the Mijia App, the focus mode provides 5000K cool white light, and the eye-friendly mode provides 4000K neutral light.

In addition, the Mijia Smart Piano Lamp has a built-in 3/4 metronome, imitating mechanical blunt sound without harshness, with an independent remote control, six beats and 090bpm stepless speed gears can be adjusted freely.

Purchase link:Xiaomi Youpin (699 yuan)

