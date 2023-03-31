Original title: 7 infrastructure REITs projects in Beijing listed

News from our newspaper (Reporter Cao Zheng intern Fu Chenhuan) Recently, my country’s first batch of new energy REITs ushered in their debut. Among them, AVIC Jingneng Photovoltaic REIT is the seventh “Beijing-registered” infrastructure REITs ushered in the market, and it is also the first new energy REITs product in Beijing, raising a total of 2.935 billion yuan.

The underlying infrastructure assets of AVIC Jingneng Photovoltaic REIT are the 300 MW photovoltaic power generation project in Yulin, Shaanxi and the 100 MW photovoltaic power generation project in Suizhou, Hubei held by Jingneng International. The stable operation time is more than 3 years, the project maturity is high, and the power consumption is stable.

The Yulin Yongchen project is located in Xiaohaotu Township, Yuyang District, Yulin City, Shaanxi Province. The scope of assets includes polysilicon battery components for photovoltaic power generation, booster stations and other buildings, as well as land and facilities within the scope of its occupation. Suizhou Jingtai Project is located in Xihe Town, High-tech Zone, Suizhou City, Hubei Province, covering an area of ​​about 3,600 mu. It is one of the large-scale ground-mounted photovoltaic power generation projects in Hubei. The project will settle 112 million kilowatt-hours of electricity in 2021.

In 2021, the National Development and Reform Commission and the China Securities Regulatory Commission jointly issued the “Notice on Promoting the Pilot Work of Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) in the Infrastructure Sector” to clarify that wind power, photovoltaic power generation, hydropower generation, natural gas power generation, biomass power generation, nuclear power and other clean energy projects are included in the pilot scope.

“The debut of this new energy project in the field of public offering REITs is a successful exploration of the financing innovation model of the heavy asset industry in the new energy field, and it also provides the capital market with a new channel for green financial investment to support the real economy, which will help energy companies Revitalize the stock of high-quality assets, improve the liquidity of heavy assets, form a virtuous cycle of investment and financing, and accelerate the green transformation of the energy structure.” The relevant person in charge of the Municipal Development and Reform Commission said.

It is understood that the funds raised by the AVIC Jingneng Photovoltaic REIT project are planned to be invested in the 200 MW parity photovoltaic project in Ningxu, Wulian County, Rizhao, Shandong, the 60 MW (Phase I 20 MW) distributed photovoltaic project in Xundian County, Kunming, Yunnan, and the Qionghai, Hainan The 100 MW agricultural greenhouse photovoltaic power generation project and other projects will further build and improve electric power public facilities, improve the comprehensive carrying capacity of surrounding areas, and help local economic and social development.

Up to now, a total of 7 infrastructure REITs projects have been issued and listed in Beijing, including Beijing Shougang Biomass, GLP Warehousing and Logistics, Capital Environmental Sewage Treatment, Zhongguancun Software Park, Urban Affordable Housing Center Rental Housing, JD Group Warehousing and Logistics, Jingneng International Photovoltaic power generation, etc., raised a total of nearly 18 billion yuan, accounting for 19% of the country’s total raised funds, and ranked first in the country in both the number of issuance and listing and the scale of raised funds.

The city will continue to do a good job in the early stage of project cultivation, support more qualified projects to apply for participating in the infrastructure REITs pilot, further enhance the ability of the capital market to serve the real economy, and promote the high-quality economic development of the capital.

