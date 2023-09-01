7 vs. Wild: That’s what Fritz Meinicke says about the Kieling expulsion

Andreas Kieling is one of the most well-known wildlife filmmakers in Germany. picture alliance / Photopress Mueller/Ralf Mueller | Ralph Mueller

Andreas Kieling is one of the most well-known wildlife filmmakers in Germany. In the past he had worked for ZDF, among others. Kieling also wanted to take part in this year’s season of the YouTube format “7 vs. Wild”. But it shouldn’t come to that.

According to the inventor of the format, Kieling is said to have grabbed a participant’s bottom.

Kieling’s lawyer told the “Bild”: “We reject the unfounded and indefinite allegations against my client.”

Andreas Kieling is one of the best-known nature filmmakers in Germany. In the past he had worked for ZDF, among others. Now the 63-year-old wanted to do it again and fight his way through the wilderness of Canada with singer Joey Kelly on the popular YouTube format “7 vs. Wild”. But it shouldn’t come to that.

As the official Instagram account of “7 vs. Wild” announced, Kieling did not take part in the third season, which was shot in the past few days and is scheduled to be released in November.

“Crossing borders that we didn’t want to and couldn’t tolerate”

Accordingly, there was an incident between Kieling and the participant Ann-Kathrin Bendixen, known as ‘monkey on bike‘, still given during the preparation time. “It was a border crossing that we didn’t want to and couldn’t tolerate,” says the show’s official Instagram account. The influencer Jan Schlappen stepped in for him.

So far it was unclear what specifically happened between the two and why the “7 vs. Wild” team from Kieling separated. The inventor and head of the project, Fritz Meinecke, has now commented on the topic on the live streaming platform Twitch. He noticed the situation because he was standing right next to it, he says.

That’s why Kieling got kicked out

The incident happened during a break. Andreas Kieling is said to have felt like dancing, according to Meinicke. He is said to have asked another participant, the animal photographer Hannah Assil, to dance, but she didn’t want to, according to Meinecke.

Meinicke then called Bendixen for help to free the participant Assil from the situation.

However, Bendixen and Kieling then began to dance, whereby he is said to have grabbed her bottom with his hand, as Meinicke says. Bendixen is said to have finished the dance and the “7. vs. Wild” team decided to kick Kieling out of the show.

Kieling’s lawyer shared the “Bild‘ on the incident before Meinecke’s live stream: ‘We reject the unfounded and vague allegations against my client. At no time did my client cross borders or encroach on him. The vague accusations and insinuations, which give rise to a wide range of speculation, are incorrect”.

“7 vs. Wild” reaches an audience of millions

Background: This year “7 vs. Wild” is entering its third season, which is expected to be broadcast in November. The format involves seven teams being released into the wild. This year the show is taking place in Canada.

All participants are Youtubers, some of them produce outdoor videos themselves. They film themselves and their everyday lives. This is followed by a multi-part series that is produced at television level.

The format hits a nerve: the first episode of the first season alone climbed to more than 7.8 million clicks. The 16th and last episode of the season still reached 3.8 million views. The season two finale has 4.8 million views.

