New allegations from the US for Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse allegedly facilitated tax evasion by “thousands” Of American citizens ultra-rich. The new accusation against the Swiss bank comes from the conclusions of an investigation by US Senate Finance Committee, which lasted two years. The purpose of the investigation was to verify that the institute had lived up to the commitments made with the US authorities in 2014.

That year, the bank had reached an agreement with the Department of Justice Use to close an investigation always related to thetax evasion by US citizens through the bank.

The 2014 deal

The investigation would prove that Swiss credit, even after the agreement, continued to facilitate the concealment and transfer abroad of large assets by American citizens. In one case, the investigation uncovered the transfer in “secret” accounts abroad of 100 million dollars from a wealthy family with US passport but of South American origin.

The counts, at least four, were denominated with the names of Italian cities. The total ascertained sums concealed in violation of the 2014 agreement is approx 700 million dollars. Credit Suisse, at the request of the committee, also disclosed the accounts of 23 American citizens with deposits above 20 million dollars each which had hitherto been concealed at US tax authorities.

The merger with UBS

Credit Suisse now risks a new maxi-sanction from the American authorities. The conclusions of theindagine Wyden (named after the chairman of the Committee, Senator Ron Wyden) arrive while the controversy surrounding the operation is still strong rescue of the Swiss bank. Credit Suisse will be bought by Ubsbut the modalities of the operation structured by the Finma predict a long series of legal aftermath.