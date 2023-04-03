Home Business 700,000 euros profit on the stock exchange: This is how I choose my shares
Business

700,000 euros profit on the stock exchange: This is how I choose my shares

by admin
700,000 euros profit on the stock exchange: This is how I choose my shares

Eduardo Briceno started trading stocks after fleeing Venezuela to the United States.
Eduardo Briceno

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues to bring you even more exciting content. This article has been automatically translated and reviewed by an editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

Eduardo Briceno sits at his trading computer with four large vertical screens. To his right is a large image of a bull surrounded by a pack of wolves. The wolf is a nimble and swift animal that is flexible enough to survive bull and bear markets, according to Briceno. For him, this means that he has the ability to trade both long and short positions in all market conditions. He’s in a very different position today than he was seven years ago, he says.

He’s always wanted a career in the stock market or finance – but it just wasn’t within reach. In 2010, Briceno graduated from Venezuela with a degree in Electrical Engineering. It was a decision influenced by his parents who wanted him to have a steady income.

How did he manage to make a profit of over 700,000 euros on the stock market?

See also  The three Benetton tables: forward on Atlantia and Autogrill, face down cards on Generali

You may also like

Investor: “Business Angels are not just about profit”

Meloni: “The government is thinking about a Made...

That’s how risky it is for CEOs

The plan to save the Pnrr. More space...

Apartment or house: Germans pay up to 14...

Resolution 43 of 03/21/2023 – Completion of the...

Baoji City People’s Government Portal Baoji News to...

Iccrea expects a net profit of almost one...

Biontech finalizes billion-euro deal for new cancer drugs

Nigeria: agreement for the security of payments through...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy