Eduardo Briceno started trading stocks after fleeing Venezuela to the United States. Eduardo Briceno

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues to bring you even more exciting content. This article has been automatically translated and reviewed by an editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.



Eduardo Briceno sits at his trading computer with four large vertical screens. To his right is a large image of a bull surrounded by a pack of wolves. The wolf is a nimble and swift animal that is flexible enough to survive bull and bear markets, according to Briceno. For him, this means that he has the ability to trade both long and short positions in all market conditions. He’s in a very different position today than he was seven years ago, he says.

He’s always wanted a career in the stock market or finance – but it just wasn’t within reach. In 2010, Briceno graduated from Venezuela with a degree in Electrical Engineering. It was a decision influenced by his parents who wanted him to have a steady income.

How did he manage to make a profit of over 700,000 euros on the stock market?