72 hours after the introduction of the game’s “new rules” | Leifeng.com

Beijing, China – On December 22, 2023, Beijing was still covered in snow after a blizzard had swept through the city. The weather was clear, but a shocking turn of events in the game industry had investors on edge.

Kashiwagi, an investor in the gaming industry, had planned to have a normal Friday after experiencing a busy morning at work. However, a series of surprising events left him and many others in a state of confusion and concern.

The day began with a message from a friend, Bai Yang, who sent Kashiwagi two pictures of the “Measures for the Administration of Online Games” (Draft for Comments), which outlined strict regulations including user recharge limits and a ban on forced battles in games. The impact was immediate as Tencent’s stock price plummeted 12.35%, while other game companies also experienced significant losses, with NetEase falling 24.60%.

The gaming community was left in a state of shock and disbelief as rumors of the new regulations had not been widely known. It was expected that major manufacturers would have been notified privately in advance, but this time the new regulations caught companies off guard, resulting in a drastic effect on their stock prices.

As the news spread, the atmosphere in various investment groups shifted from confusion to excitement, with some individuals taking advantage of the situation through stock and options trading. However, for many in the gaming industry, the weekend ahead was overshadowed by the uncertainty and potential impact of the new regulations.

Despite the immediate negative impact on the industry, some investors adopted a more optimistic approach, understanding that the new regulations were still open for public comment and that their full impact may not be felt immediately. There was still a glimmer of hope that the future of the gaming industry could be reshaped for the better.

For others, like Liu Ye, a more rational approach was taken. Instead of succumbing to panic, she carefully analyzed the potential impact of the new regulations, identifying potential areas for growth and investment in the industry.

In a conference call organized by a securities company to discuss the new game regulations, an expert explained that the new “Interim Measures for the Administration of Online Games” had been in discussion for some time and should not have come as a complete surprise to the industry. The regulations were intended to fill a current management gap and pave the way for a more standardized and efficient process for issuing game version numbers.

The fallout from the new regulations continued to unfold, with some companies expressing support for the new rules while also planning to make proactive adjustments to their games. This uncertainty cast a shadow over the gaming industry, with many individuals and companies grappling with the potential impact of the regulations on their future plans and investments.

As the Christmas Eve weekend came to a close, the issuance of a significant number of new game version numbers provided a glimmer of hope for the industry, signaling that there was still potential for growth and development amidst the uncertainty.

For the Chinese game industry, confidence remains a precious resource, and as the industry grapples with the impact of the new regulations, it is clear that the landscape of the gaming industry is on the brink of change. As the heavy snow of regulation settles on the industry, there is cautious optimism that new growth and opportunities will emerge from the thaw.