74 people died on construction sites last year. The responsible union criticizes the high numbers and calls for more protection.

dpa 04/08/2023 – 02:21 p.m

The trade union Bauen-Agrar-Umwelt (IG BAU) has criticized the frequency of accidents on construction sites in Germany as too high. 74 construction workers were fatally injured last year, said federal chairman Robert Feiger in Berlin on Saturday. Statistically, this is one fatal accident every three and a half working days. A total of 99,380 construction accidents were reported. The numbers fell year-on-year, in 2021 there were 85 fatal accidents, the total number was 103,518. The union referred to the provisional annual balance for 2022 of the trade association for the construction industry.

“Even if the numbers have fallen compared to the previous year, the number of accidents in construction is high. Construction sites are still a problem child when it comes to occupational safety,” explained Feiger. There is an unreported number that is probably significantly higher. The main cause of the fatal accidents last year were falls from roofs and scaffolding after fatal injuries caused by construction machinery and falling components.

Occupational health and safety must not be neglected

“Safety on construction sites must be the top priority,” Feiger demanded. High cost and time pressure should not lead to occupational safety being neglected. More prevention and more state occupational health and safety controls in the federal states are needed, the union said.





