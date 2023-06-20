Home » 75,220 € for 12 sqm: parking lot for twice the value
In Berlin, a parking space in a large underground car park was recently foreclosed on. (icon image) Getty Images

Foreclosures do not necessarily only auction real estate. Parking spaces for cars can also be auctioned in this way.

An underground parking space with a surface area of ​​twelve square meters has now been auctioned off in Berlin.

A report estimates the value at 40,000 euros – the highest bid was 75,220 euros in the end, well above that.

Anyone who has ever looked for a parking space in Berlin on a Sunday evening knows how difficult the task can sometimes be. The search can take what feels like an eternity, especially in densely populated areas.

How nice would it be to have a permanent parking space – ideally even covered. However, parking spaces are in demand. Finding a parking space right in your neighborhood is associated with great luck. A look at the common real estate portals shows how rare the offer is.

