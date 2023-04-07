Red flags in front of the BMW branch in Nuremberg. IG Metall calls for a warning strike. And around 700 employees come. “The trade has to change the oil again” is written on the banner under the stage. Above, the works councils from car dealerships and garages in the greater Nuremberg area are demanding more money – an increase of 8.5 percent in wages and 150 euros for trainees. “That corresponds to an average hourly wage increase of 1.62 euros,” says Andreas Hofmann. He sits on the negotiating committee for IG Metall. The employers had submitted an offer that was only around 50 cents more per hour. “That’s ridiculous,” shouts Hofmann from the stage. The unionists below cheer.

Strike paralyzes workshops

Closed car dealerships and workshops – the IG Metall trade union called on employees in the automotive trade to stop working on Thursday. The focus of the campaign is Middle Franconia: in Nuremberg there are the Nuremberg Feser car center, BMW, Daimler Truck, MAN Truck & Bus, Mercedes-Benz and the Mercedes-Benz logistics center in Fürth and Scania in Schwabach.

IG Metall calls for inflation compensation

According to the union, the collective bargaining round in the automotive trade is currently taking place without any significant offer from the employer. During the collective bargaining last week in Nuremberg, they proposed wage increases of three percent each this year and the following year. However, there was no offer of a training allowance and no inflation compensation bonus as proposed in the industry. “This offer is not enough to cover the increased cost of living,” says Hofmann.

Dealers and workshops have earned well

In addition, the car dealerships and workshops have earned very well in recent months. According to Hofmann, employers have enough money to be able to pay the required 8.5 percent more wages. “Prices for customers have increased by 15 percent since 2020, but we only got 2.2 percent more,” the trade unionist calculates. “The answer is very clear: Employers can afford to meet our demands.”

“Employers are forcing us onto the streets”

The chief negotiator for IG Metall Bayern, Josef Brunner, denounced the “puny offer from the employers” on stage. The annoyance of the employees in the car dealerships is great, says union secretary Harald Dix. The wage increase should also be in the interests of employers. Because the profession of car mechanic will only remain attractive in the long term if the pay is good enough. And then it would also be easier to secure the urgently needed young talent among skilled workers.

Employers: Inflation weighs on workshops

Employers assess the situation differently. State guild master Albert Vetterl said after the first wage round a week ago that the workshop business was heavily burdened by inflation and energy costs, and “car dealerships are feeling a clear reluctance to buy”. The 7,000 Bavarian motor vehicle guild companies employ over 125,000 people and 15,000 trainees. The second collective bargaining has been agreed for April 25 in Nuremberg.