Today, Apple updated its obsolete product list with the addition of eight new MacBook, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and iMac models released in 2015 and 2016. Notably, the first MacBook Pro with the Touch Bar is now listed as obsolete.

The following 8 devices were added to the list of obsolete products updated on August 1:

● MacBook (12-inch, Early 2016) ● MacBook Air (13-inch, Early 2015) ● MacBook Pro (13-inch, Early 2015) ● MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016, Two Thunderbolt Ports) ● MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016, Four Thunderbolt Ports) ● MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2016) ● iMac (21.5-inch, Late 2015) ● iMac (27-inch, Retina 5K, Late 2015)

In addition, the 9.7-inch iPad Pro released in 2016 is now listed as an obsolete device. Obsolete products are products that are more than 5 years old but less than 7 years old from the date Apple stopped shipping.