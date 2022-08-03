Home Business 8 Macs, including the first MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, are now listed as obsolete – Apple Mac
Business

8 Macs, including the first MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, are now listed as obsolete – Apple Mac

by admin
8 Macs, including the first MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, are now listed as obsolete – Apple Mac

Today, Apple updated its obsolete product list with the addition of eight new MacBook, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and iMac models released in 2015 and 2016.Notably, the first MacBook Pro with the Touch Bar is now listed as obsolete.

access:

Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

access:

Apple Online Store (China) – Mac

The following 8 devices were added to the list of obsolete products updated on August 1:

● MacBook (12-inch, Early 2016)

● MacBook Air (13-inch, Early 2015)

● MacBook Pro (13-inch, Early 2015)

● MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016, Two Thunderbolt Ports)

● MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016, Four Thunderbolt Ports)

● MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2016)

● iMac (21.5-inch, Late 2015)

● iMac (27-inch, Retina 5K, Late 2015)

In addition, the 9.7-inch iPad Pro released in 2016 is now listed as an obsolete device. Obsolete products are products that are more than 5 years old but less than 7 years old from the date Apple stopped shipping.

See also  Nezha S is officially launched with a starting price of 199,800 yuan, providing pure electric and extended-range power versions

You may also like

The scale of my country’s artificial intelligence core...

Petrol from garbage, this is how Empoli invests...

Raw materials, those who (still) get their supplies...

The concept of power battery recycling has strengthened:...

Slow start in Piazza Affari with Ftse Mib...

Empowering Green and Low-Carbon Development Parker Hannifin at...

A cautious departure in Europe pending the release...

The central parity of the RMB against the...

Tod’s, the Della Valle family launches a voluntary...

UnipolSai: sustainability rating confirmed

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy