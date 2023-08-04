Home » 800 million francs more tax burden
“The main burden is borne by the middle class”: We pay more and more taxes – without us noticing it

In a new study, the Avenir Suisse think tank calculated the costs of “warm progression” – and made a suggestion as to how this could be remedied.

If wages rise, the tax bill rises – and disproportionately so.

Image: Gaëtan Bally/Keystone

The tax burden is growing – unseen, very likely unintentionally and in any case not democratically approved. Rather, the fiscal ratio increases automatically with rising nominal wages and increasing prosperity. And that adds up: in 2020, due to the growth in real wages over the past ten years, households had to pay the federal government a total of CHF 800 million more than they should have if the federal tax burden had risen in step with wages. This is shown by a new study by the business-oriented think tank Avenir Suisse.

