800 thousand euros from Investindustrial for the new Last Supper route

A new, more accessible and sustainable route for the Cenacolo Vinciano, the masterpiece of the Renaissance genius kept in the church of Santa Maria delle Grazie in Milan, one of the best known and most attractive artistic works in Italy. To make the new project possible, in addition to the one million euro fund from the Pnrr, there is a donation of 800 thousand euro from the Investindustrial Foundation.

Thanks to these funds it will be possible to start a radical transformation of the access route to the Cenacolo Vinciano, making the visit experience much easier and more complete. This was communicated by the regional director of museums in Lombardy, an institute of the Ministry of Culture, Emanuela Daffra.

The liberal contribution of the Investindustrial Foundation will add to the funding guaranteed through Pnrr by the Ministry of Culture, within the “Measure 1 Cultural heritage for the next generation”, “Investment 1.2 Removal of physical and cognitive barriers in museums, libraries and archives”.

The project, entitled «The Cenacolo Vinciano. New path for a sustainable museum”, created in collaboration with the Milan Polytechnic, has as its objective the rationalization of visitor flows to Leonardo’s masterpiece, enhancing the garden and allowing the visitor to complete the entire path without ever leaving the museum spaces .

For this reason, without any interference with the historical structure, it is assumed to add a new covered and air-conditioned environment to the Refectory, which will also guarantee greater spaces for activities that are now much sacrificed, such as welcoming groups, preparing for the visit, educational workshops.