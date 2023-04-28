800,000 Italians on a cruise in 2022 but the aim is for 2023 due to pre-Covid levels

Listen to the audio version of the article

800 thousand Italians boarded a cruise ship in 2022. This is what the Clia, the international association of the cruise sector, counted. This is an increase of 247% compared to 2021, which allows us to approach the levels of 2019, when they were 950,000, a number which, according to the association, will already be exceeded in 2023.

After the pause that took place in March 2020 (due to Covid), in the last two years the activities, notes the CLIA, «have gradually returned to full capacity and, already at the end of last year, 100% of the ships had resumed operations ; for 2023, therefore, it is expected to reach 33 million total passengers, with a +11% on 2019″.

Twenty million on a cruise

As for 2022, more than 20 million people around the world have chosen to spend a cruise vacation. In Europe there were 5.8 million (+228% on 2021) and, for them, the three main destinations were the Mediterranean (38.4%), Northern Europe (29%) and the Caribbean (10.6% ).

In particular, among the inhabitants of the Old Continent, Italy is confirmed as the favorite destination. As regards the countries of origin of cruise passengers, Italy is in third position after Germany (1.9 million passengers, 33% of the continental market) and the United Kingdom and Ireland (1.7 million, 28% of the total).

The younger ones are Italian

Italians, who represent 14% of European cruise passengers, are those with the youngest average age: on average they are, in fact, 40 years and 7 months old, against 47 and a half years for the Germans and 55 years and 8 months for those who comes from across the Channel.