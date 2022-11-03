8:1 krypton

When the listing is in progress

Xingyuan Zhuomei, Huaxin Luyuan

The China Securities Regulatory Commission approved the registration applications of Ningbo Xingyuan Zhuomei Technology Co., Ltd. and Huaxin Luyuan Environmental Protection Co., Ltd. for initial public offering and listing on the Growth Enterprise Market. (First Finance and Economics)

TOP3 big news

Apple is revealed to have frozen hiring until September 2023

Apple has reportedly suspended hiring for nearly all of its divisions, three sources said, with employees in various divisions having been told that the company will not be hiring new employees for several months and that this may take a long time. It will run until September 2023, at the end of the 2023 fiscal year. It was also previously reported that Apple fired about 100 contractor recruiters in a single week in August, and the laid-off employees were told that the layoffs were due to changes in Apple’s business needs. The official also released some signals on last week’s earnings conference call, when the company’s CEO Tim Cook said, “We will continue to hire and continue to invest in some areas, but because we recognize the change in the environment, in the future our These actions will be more cautious.” (Financial Associated Press)

Weilai responds to the suspension of the production of the vehicle factory

Recently, due to the requirements of epidemic prevention, NIO’s two factories in Hefei have been shut down one after another. At present, the delivery progress of its models has generally been delayed. The relevant person in charge of Weilai Automobile responded to the incident and said: The production has been seriously affected by the epidemic, and the news is true, which did affect the production and delivery progress in October. Another person close to NIO said that NIO’s auto industrial park Neo Park in the Hefei Economic and Technological Development Zone is also under closed control recently, and the vehicle production line of the F2 factory has also been suspended. (Financial Association)

The State Administration for Market Regulation approves China Unicom and Tencent to set up a new mixed-ownership reform company

36氪 was informed that, according to the “List of Unconditional Approval Cases of Concentration of Business Operators from October 17 to October 23, 2022” released on the official website of the State Administration for Market Regulation on October 27, China Unicom Innovation Venture Capital Co., Ltd. and Shenzhen Tencent Industrial Innovation Co., Ltd. The case of establishing a new joint venture of the Investment Co., Ltd. was unconditionally approved, and the trial was concluded on October 18. It is understood that before this, China Unicom and Tencent have had many interactions, and Lu Shan, senior executive vice president of Tencent Holdings Co., Ltd., also serves as a director of China United Network Communications Co., Ltd. In addition, Shenzhen Qianhai New Internet Exchange Center Co., Ltd., established in 2021, holds 18% of the shares of Unicom Innovation and Venture Capital Co., Ltd., and Shenzhen Tencent Industrial Ventures Co., Ltd. holds 5% of the shares. (Comprehensive Phoenix Net Finance)

Big company/big event

Jia Yueting sues LeTV over loan dispute

On November 1, the Higher People’s Court of Shanxi Province issued a hearing announcement, and plans to open a hearing on the case of Jia Yueting and others v. LeTV Holdings (Beijing) Co., Ltd. over a loan contract dispute on November 29, 2022. Legal litigation information shows that LeTV Holdings (Beijing) Co., Ltd. has disclosed a total of 14 judgment documents involving disputes over loan contracts, and the amount involved exceeds 100 million yuan. (Phoenix Network Finance)

Paopao kart uniforms will be discontinued

The “Running Kart” Taiwan service operation team issued an announcement that due to the expiration of the contract with the original factory, the Taiwan service will be officially closed on January 31, 2023. (Phoenix Network Finance)

Yu Minhong responds to rumors of shaking out and entering Taobao: nonsense

36氪 was informed that recently, Yu Minhong’s broadcast in Taobao’s “New Oriental Good Teacher” live broadcast room has attracted attention, and the outside world speculated that he may be preparing to “go out and enter Taobao”, which is intended to explore the way during Double 11. In this regard, Yu Minhong publicly responded on his personal WeChat public account “Lao Yu Gossip”: New Oriental’s strategic transfer of the platform is nonsense.

A company in Hangzhou notices a ban on sleeping on the stomach at noon

Recently, a company in Hangzhou issued a notice prohibiting sleeping on the stomach at noon, which attracted the attention of netizens. The notice stated that the weather in winter is cold and cold, and it is very easy to catch cold during naps. At the same time, the wrong way of naps can also easily cause other diseases. To sum up, it is forbidden to lie on the table in the morning after winter. In this regard, the manager of the company said that it is allowed to take a nap on the stomach in summer, and it is easy to catch a cold when taking a nap on the stomach in winter, so the personnel issued this notice. (Gongfu Finance)

Xiaomi’s response: the car project is progressing smoothly

Recently, there are rumors that Xiaomi’s car manufacturing has been stopped. Xiaomi officials said that they will not respond to the rumors, and the Xiaomi car project is progressing smoothly. It is reported that in October of this year, Lei Jun, chairman of Xiaomi, shared some views on the electric vehicle industry in a post on his Twitter, and proposed the long-term goal of Xiaomi Auto. “The only way for us to succeed is to be one of the top five and ship more than 10 million units a year. The competition will be brutal.” (Sina Technology)

The three major U.S. stock indexes collectively closed down, and the ideal car rose more than 12%

36氪 was informed that the Federal Reserve announced a 75 basis point interest rate hike. At the close on November 2, the three major U.S. stock indexes closed down collectively, the Nasdaq fell 3.36%, the S&P 500 fell 2.51%, and the Dow fell 1.55%; large technology stocks generally fell, Tesla fell by more than 5%, Amazon fell by more than 4%, Apple, Microsoft, and Google fell by more than 3%; popular Chinese concept stocks rose and fell, Ideal Auto rose by more than 12%, JD.com rose by more than 3%, and Xiaopeng Motors rose by more than 3%. More than 2%, Weilai fell more than 2%, Alibaba fell more than 1%, Pinduoduo, NetEase, and Baidu fell slightly.

Ministry of Finance: It is no longer a condition for the number of flights to be less than or equal to 4,500 to start subsidies

36氪 was informed that the Ministry of Finance issued a notice on adjusting the financial subsidy policy for the operation of domestic passenger flights and doing a good job in liquidation: in principle, when the average daily domestic passenger flight volume per week is less than or equal to 4,500 flights (minimum number of flights to maintain safe operation) The financial subsidy will be activated when the subsidy is issued; the target and scope of the subsidy include flights with “the average passenger load factor of each flight segment per week does not exceed 75%”, etc.; the actual revenue of domestic passenger flights will be subsidized after deducting variable costs. The standard cap for the loss subsidy is 24,000 yuan per hour. After research, it is no longer necessary for the number of flights to be less than or equal to 4,500 to start the subsidy. The subsidy liquidation object and scope are adjusted accordingly, and the subsidy standard remains unchanged.

Ning Jizhe: Increase the proportion of labor remuneration in primary distribution, and focus on increasing labor income

Ning Jizhe, deputy director of the Economic Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, vice chairman of the National Economic Center, and former director of the National Bureau of Statistics, published a book entitled “Constructing the First Distribution, Redistribution, and Third Distribution Coordination” in the “Guide Book of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China” The article pointed out that at present, the disposable income of the household sector in my country accounts for about 60% of the total national disposable income, and the labor compensation accounts for about 50% of the total national disposable income. improve. It is necessary to maintain that the growth of residents’ income and economic growth are basically synchronized, and the improvement of labor remuneration and the improvement of labor productivity are basically synchronized, and an income distribution system that reflects efficiency and promotes fairness must be established. (Securities Times)

Yi Gang: In the future, the potential growth rate of my country’s economy is expected to remain within a reasonable range

Yi Gang, governor of the People’s Bank of China, published an article “Building a Modern Central Bank System” in the “Guidebook for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of my country”. Maintain a normal monetary policy for as long as possible, maintain positive interest rates, and maintain a normal, upward-sloping yield curve shape. (Securities Times)

Yiling Pharmaceutical: At present, Lianhua Qingwen has been registered and approved for listing in more than 20 countries and regions, and it continues to have a good sales trend this year.

Yiling Pharmaceutical said in a recent survey by an agency that at present, Lianhua Qingwen has been registered and approved for listing in more than 20 countries and regions. This year, Lianhua Qingwen still continued the good sales trend last year. In the future, the company will continue to promote the overseas registration and sales of Lianhua Qingwen. The company’s R&D plans to deploy 15 systems and nearly 80 disease areas, and strive to apply for 1-2 new Chinese medicine varieties every year. (First Finance and Economics)

It is reported that Audi may purchase BYD hybrid system: the first car may be A4L

It is learned from relevant sources that some mainstream models of the 2023 FAW-Volkswagen Audi may purchase BYD’s DM-i / DM-p for matching, and it is also reported that the first model to be equipped may be the Audi A4L. Audi and BYD did not respond to the online news. It is understood that Wang Chuanfu, chairman of BYD, recently led the technical engineer team of Fudi Power to visit FAW-Hongqi and FAW-Volkswagen Audi R&D centers for investigation. ( Fast Technology )

Tesla’s first store in China closed

Tesla Inc adjusted its sales and service strategy in China, its second largest market, and has closed its first flagship showroom in the country, people familiar with the matter said. Tesla closed its Experience Center at Parkview Green, an upscale shopping center in central Beijing, late last week. Calls to the store are currently being routed to another nearby Tesla showroom. Tesla did not respond to a request for comment. The Tesla Parkview Green Experience Center opened in 2013 and is Tesla’s first store in China. It was refurbished in 2018 and further expanded to occupy two floors of the mall. Tesla owns and operates more than 200 showrooms in China, where it showcases models and arranges test drives for potential buyers. It was reported in September that Tesla was considering closing some showrooms in luxury shopping malls in cities such as Beijing. The company also plans to meet CEO Elon Musk’s goal of improving customer service, with a greater focus on opening stores in lower-cost suburbs that can also offer repairs. As part of this effort, Tesla has been hiring technicians and other service workers in China. (Phoenix Network Technology)

Apple may be forced to open third-party apps

According to IT House, new EU rules, which take effect on November 1, may force Apple to allow users to access third-party app stores and allow sideloading of apps on iPhones and iPads. According to the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), the rules will apply to tech giants that meet its “gatekeeper” criteria and force them to open up their various services and platforms to other companies and developers. Apple is clearly very much in line with the “gatekeeper” standard, and is likely to be required to allow users to install third-party app stores and sideload apps, as well as support third-party payment systems. (Financial Network Technology)

Jefferies: Weekly iPhone sales in China drop 27%

U.S. investment bank Jefferies released a report saying that weekly iPhone sales in China have fallen rapidly, which may herald a bigger challenge for Apple. Jefferies said in a research report that in the week that began on October 24, Apple’s iPhone sales in China fell by 27%, the third consecutive week of declines and the decline is getting bigger. Jefferies analysts including Edison Lee wrote in the report that the negative trend persists even after taking into account the early launch of the iPhone 14 this year, and is more pronounced than the recent sales slump of Android rivals. (Financial Network Technology)

Twitter employees work 12-hour days to prevent Musk layoffs

According to CNBC, since Musk took office, Twitter managers have asked some employees to work 12-hour shifts, seven days a week, in response to the looming layoff crisis. Twitter has not told employees whether they will receive overtime pay, time off or job security. Some see it as a way for Musk’s team to test who works hard. After Musk took over, Twitter employees were working much longer than usual, according to people familiar with the matter. To meet Musk’s deadlines, some managers said they slept in Twitter’s offices on Friday and Saturday nights. Employees have also expressed concern that their careers at Twitter could be over if they don’t get the job done by early November. (Phoenix Network Technology)

Victoria’s Secret to buy lingerie brand Adore Me for $400 million

Victoria’s Secret & Co. will buy online lingerie seller Adore Me Inc. for $400 million, according to The Wall Street Journal, a deal that Victoria’s Secret plans to fund with cash on hand. The deal is expected to close by the end of January, subject to regulatory approval. Headquartered in New York, Adore Me has more than 1.2 million customers and is expected to generate about $240 million in revenue this year, according to reports. (interface)

Investment and Financing

“Jiangxing Intelligent” completed Pre-B round financing of over 100 million yuan

36氪 was informed that “Jiangxing Intelligence” completed a Pre-B round of financing of over 100 million yuan, which was jointly invested by Langmafeng Capital, Lenovo Venture Capital, Zhuoyuan Capital, Guangyue Capital and other institutions. This round of financing will be mainly used for technological innovation, research and development of dual-carbon related solutions, innovative application scenarios and business expansion. According to the official introduction, Jiangxing Intelligent was established in 2018 by Liu Jiangchuan, an academician of the Canadian Academy of Engineering. Its main business is to provide edge intelligent solutions for customers in the power and energy industry.

Zhuhai “Kairui Bio” completed a round of financing of nearly 100 million yuan

Recently, Zhuhai Kairui Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Kairui Bio”) completed a financing of nearly 100 million yuan. Investors include Juke Investment, Yanghe Investment, Gree Industrial Investment, Jiete Bio, and Dingsheng Yunchuang and other institutions. “Kairui Bio” was established in 2014, focusing on the development of serum-free cell culture technology products, and providing domestic biomedical product research and development institutions with a complete set of technical solutions for product development and production. (arterial network)

Data technology company “Qingta” completes tens of millions of yuan in Series A financing

36氪 was informed that recently, the data technology company “Qingta” announced the completion of tens of millions of yuan in Series A financing. The investor is worry-free. This round of investment will be used for product research and development and market expansion. Previously, Qingta has completed two rounds of financing: Angel round and Pre-A round. According to the official introduction, Qingta was established in December 2015. It mainly provides data cloud products for universities, enterprises and institutions, hospitals, governments, and scientific research institutes. Currently, it is mainly involved in the two fields of higher education and human resources.

“Vigor Laser” received tens of millions of Series A financing from Yizhuang Capital

36氪 was informed that recently, the semiconductor laser manufacturer “Vigor Laser” announced the completion of tens of millions of RMB in Series A financing, exclusively invested by Yizhuang Capital. This round of funds will be mainly used for the research and development and production of kilowatt-level semiconductor lasers (1 kilowatt to 10,000 watts) series products, which will be popularized and applied in the fields of laser welding and laser surface treatment.

Shenzhen “Via Global Technology” completed a series A financing with a valuation of more than 80 million US dollars, led by Honghuan Group

Recently, VR e-sports company VAR LIVE Global Limited (hereinafter referred to as “Via Global Technology“) completed the A round of financing led by Honghuan Group, with a valuation of more than 80 million US dollars. This round of financing was led by Honghuan Group. The new round of funds will be mainly used for further business expansion in the global VR market, new game development, and project cooperation with big-name IPs. It is reported that Via Global Technology was established in 2019, and its VR e-sports all-in-one VAR BOX has exclusive patented technology that can overcome “VR dizziness”. (Entrepreneurship State)

Cool Products/New Features

It is reported that the Apple XR device N301 will be mass-produced in Q1 2023

According to reports, supply chain sources say that Apple’s XR (extended reality) device, called the N301, is expected to be mass-produced in the first quarter of 2023. Apple requires suppliers to assemble and manufacture in commercial semiconductor clean room specifications. (Financial Association)

Samsung says Apple will launch a foldable screen in 2024

According to TheElec, Samsung’s mobile business unit, laid out its foldable smartphone strategy at a meeting with suppliers in October. Samsung told suppliers that it sees a compound annual growth rate of 80 percent in the foldable smartphone market by 2025. Apple is expected to join the folding screen space in 2024, but first with laptops and tablets, not smartphones. This may suggest that Apple’s new machine should also purchase flexible panels from Samsung Display. Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple is testing a device with a 9-inch foldable display, but the long-rumored foldable iPhone is unlikely to launch before 2025. (IT House)

Huawei launches new foldable phone Pocket S

36氪 was informed that Huawei released a new folding screen Huawei Pocket S, equipped with Hongmeng operating system 3.0, equipped with a 4000mAh (typical value) battery, priced from 5988 yuan.

Xiaodu released a 15.6-inch tablet “Add Free Screen”, priced at 2799 yuan

36氪 was informed that on November 1, Xiaodu officially released the 15.6-inch tablet “Tiantian Free Screen”, equipped with mini fitness mirrors, smart life assistants, mobile karaoke rooms and other functions, priced at 2799 yuan. Xiaodu Technology CEO Jing Kun predicted that “super-large screen + AI” will become the future development trend of tablet.

