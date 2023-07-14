81,000 5G Base Stations and 152 Digital Workshops: Province Takes Significant Strides in Industrial Internet Development

Title: Liaoning Province is Leading the Way in 5G and Industrial Internet Development

Date: July 15, 2023

Source: Liaoning Daily

Liaoning Province has reached a significant milestone in its technological advancement, with the construction of 81,000 5G base stations and the establishment of 152 digital workshops and smart factories. These achievements were announced at the Global Blockchain Innovation Application Development Forum and the “Spark Cup” Blockchain Application Competition Finals Awards Ceremony held in Shenyang on July 14.

The province has made significant progress in the deployment of 5G infrastructure, marking a pivotal moment in China‘s race to dominate the next generation of telecommunications technology. With 81,000 5G base stations in place, Liaoning Province is primed to offer its residents and businesses faster and more reliable connectivity. This development is expected to have a transformative impact on various sectors, ranging from e-commerce to manufacturing.

In addition to the 5G milestone, Liaoning Province has also made remarkable strides in the realm of the industrial Internet. The launch of the industrial Internet has led to the establishment of 34 secondary nodes for identification analysis and the cultivation of 65 provincial-level industrial Internet platforms. These platforms will serve as innovation hubs, fostering collaboration, and creating new opportunities for businesses in the region.

The province’s commitment to blockchain technology is evident through the initiation of the “Liaoning Province Blockchain Rise Plan” – the first blockchain professional development plan in Northeast China. This plan aims to establish blockchain professional technology innovation centers and blockchain technology innovation centers within the province. Shenyang, Dalian, and Yingkou are among the cities that have already witnessed the implementation of “Spark • Chain Network” – a blockchain-based application that integrates logo analysis and typical application scenarios.

Moving forward, Liaoning Province will continue its efforts to drive digital transformation, particularly through blockchain technology. The province will focus on the integration of blockchain into the manufacturing industry, expanding the scale of logo analysis and “Xinghuo Chain Network”. The support for industrial robots, CNC machine tools, and other key players in the industrial chain will be prioritized, along with the development of new models of integrated development, such as supply chain finance.

During the forum and awards ceremony, the Liaoning Provincial 12345 Government Service Convenience Hotline blockchain application project, developed by China Unicom (Liaoning) Industrial Internet Co., Ltd. and China Unicom Digital Technology Co., Ltd., received the prestigious “Spark Star” award. Moreover, collaborative initiatives, including the Memorandum of Cooperation on the Development of Innovative Application of Industrial Signs and the preparation of “Guidelines 2.0 for the Construction of Key Nodes of ‘Spark•Chain Network'”, were launched.

Liaoning Province’s efforts in driving technological innovation and embracing the potential of 5G, blockchain, and the industrial Internet highlight its commitment to positioning itself as a leader in the digital era. With its significant achievements and ongoing initiatives, the province is set to become a hub for innovation, attracting businesses and advancing the region’s economic growth.

