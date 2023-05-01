Home » 83 million jobs are disappearing – which professions have a future?
Business

by admin
According to the World Economic Forum, within five years there will be significant upheaval in a quarter of all jobs. In total, 69 million jobs will be created but 83 million will disappear in sectors ranging from media and entertainment to public administration, education, agriculture, health, energy, manufacturing, hotels and restaurants, according to the WEF analysis published on Monday.

