9 billion guarantee for UBS – What is the verbal agreement between the federal government and UBS worth? – News

The federal government and UBS have apparently not signed a joint document on the 9 billion loss guarantee for the CS rescue. Constitutional lawyer Andreas Glaser from the University of Zurich comments on the weaknesses of verbal agreements in the event of a conflict and criticizes the fact that the content of the situation is still unclear.

Andreas Glaser

Andreas Glaser is a professor of constitutional, administrative and European law with a special focus on democracy issues at the University of Zurich and at the Center for Democracy (ZDA) in Aarau.

SRF News: Can it be legally binding if the risk guarantee of over CHF 9 billion was only agreed verbally?

Andreas Glaser: In principle, this can be legally binding. Nevertheless, some questions arise. Apparently there is a written contract with the National Bank in which everything is regulated. In relation to UBS, on the other hand, there are only hints in the message about a guarantee contract for nine billion, which we are not allowed to see or which does not exist in written form. At the same time, it is unclear what will happen to the five billion Swiss francs that UBS will take over. It all seems very doubtful.

What does the lack of a written contract mean for the Confederation and UBS?

The big problem with a non-written contract is the lack of evidence. What happens in the event of a conflict? If everything goes well and there is no argument or any confusion, then in the end it would not be a problem. As soon as problems arise, however, the question arises as to who is to prove anything from these supposedly verbal agreements.

Today, however, the situation is much more unclear than before Parliament’s decision

Ultimately, Parliament described its negative decision as ineffective. Does that still apply?

The decision had an effect whether Parliament wanted it or not. According to the law, this is a permit that has not been granted. The fact that the content of the contract, which allegedly existed on an oral basis, is not known makes the question of the legal effect more difficult. If there were a treaty, the parliamentary decision would actually be ineffective. Today, however, the situation is much more unclear than before Parliament’s decision.

So is the federal government’s loss compensation guarantee to UBS on shaky ground?

That’s the case as long as you don’t know the basics of the agreement and you don’t know anything about UBS’s consideration. So also whether the Federal Council has also secured itself adequately for the five billion francs mentioned, which UBS is taking over. This, too, could be an important consideration if Parliament decides to approve this deal at some point or not.

The conversation was conducted by Sandro Della Torre.