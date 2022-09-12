Home Business 9 colors available from 399, iPhone 14 Pro series protective case available on Apple’s official store
9 colors available from 399, iPhone 14 Pro series protective case available on Apple’s official store

by admin
9 colors available from 399, iPhone 14 Pro series protective case available on Apple’s official store

This article comes from Zhongguancun Online

With the hot sales of the iPhone 14 Pro series, Apple’s official store has launched the iPhone 14 Pro series silicone protective cases, priced from 399 yuan, 8 colors to choose from: warm sun color (yellow), stone lotus blue (cyan), purple Lilac (lilac), berry purple (dark purple), gray pink, storm blue, midnight, red, and a transparent protective case, which have been officially launched on Apple’s official store, and the delivery time of warm sunshine is 5-7 working days, other colors are 2-3 working days. At present, the pre-sale of the silicone case on the Jingdong platform is also open. Interested friends can click the link below to participate in the pre-sale of the mobile phone case.

iPhone 14 Pro Warm Sun Silicone Case

iPhone 14 Pro Shilian Blue (Cyan) Silicone Case

iPhone 14 Pro Lilac (Lilac) Silicone Case

Berry Purple (Dark Purple) Silicone Case for iPhone 14 Pro

Gray Pink Silicone Case for iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Storm Blue Silicone Case

iPhone 14 Pro Midnight Silicone Case

iPhone14Pro red silicone case

iPhone14Pro transparent protective case

