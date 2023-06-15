90% of Generation Z would buy a Chinese car

Generation Z looks to Chinese cars

The “apostles” no longer exist. At least on the car purchased via the internet. Those consumers, so loyal to a brand that they always follow it (in the jargon of the sales sector, in fact, “the apostles”) are dying out. fromAutomotive customer study 2023the study of quintegy on trends and attitudes of the automotive consumer, it has in fact emerged that almost 50% of potential customers look with interest and without any preclusions to the new brands in the sector, mostly Asian, including Chinese. The percentage then grows to almost 90% when it comes to generation Z. The analysis looked at 5,478 new car buyers, 41% of whom bought in the last two years.

Over a third would buy the car online

If the web hasn’t yet entered into habits as a preferential purchasing channel, the data however show a fairly large potential, destined to grow. 35% of those interviewed say they are willing to buy a vehicle through an internet platform, with 15% of dealers stating that they have implemented e-commerce to varying degrees of completeness. In Italy, as far as purchase formulas are concerned, proprietary ownership continues to be predominant, but a glimmer opens up thanks to the 20% of the sample who declares to be willing to evaluate the subscription of an ‘all inclusive’ subscription.

The role of dealers

But if the price is what counts first and there is no affection for the brand, Does the dealer no longer have a reason to exist? Quite the opposite. The real challenge of automotive retail is the service customization, by virtue of the presence of an increasingly heterogeneous public, which requires dedicated and tailor-made approaches to the personnel in the dealership. The dealership becomes a physical place where one can live, discover and learn the values ​​of the brand. In fact, 65% of the dealers interviewed state that they are implementing a series of processes to make data collection functional, aimed at building an increasingly personalized, quality and long-lasting relationship with the customer.

The rental rewards Volkswagen, Toyota and Fiat

And what about the rental? In this case, to understand the situation, an investigation of DiscoverCars.com that used your internal data analyzing nearly 500,000 bookings between 2014 and 2022, to investigate the trends of various brands in specific countries. Drivers could choose from more than 60 different car brands. Worldwide, the most popular brands are results Toyota e Volkswagen. The Fiat is on the podium in six countries, including Italy. 27% of users chose the Fiat Panda as the reference model in the reference range.