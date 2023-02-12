99,800 real fragrance new BYD Qin PLUS DM-i listed Netizen: Don’t leave a way for the joint venture

On February 10, the 2023 BYD Qin PLUS DM-i Champion Edition was officially launched.The starting price is only 99,800 yuanYou must know that this is a plug-in hybrid model, and it is the first time that the price has hit below 100,000 yuan. It has to be said that BYD has become ruthless, and friends and businessmen may be panicked.

The appearance of the car has not changed much, and it is still the “Dragonface” design style. The larger “Dragon Mouth” front grille and the internal “Dragon Armor” elements bring a strong sensory impact. The color scheme is more advanced overall.

The interior of the car has been upgraded a lot, for example, the small-sized LCD instrument panel that has been complained by users has been upgraded.Now it’s 8.8 inches in size and it’s suspendedis no longer embedded, and the visual effect is more technological.

In addition, the new car also provides a warm sun brown interior color scheme, the low-saturation and elegant color scheme is very warm, and the integrated sports seats are added with a punching process to further enhance the driving experience.

The audio system of the high-end model of the new car has also been upgraded to 8 speakers, and front seat heating has been added. The car key has been changed from the previous two traditional mechanical keys to one traditional mechanical key and one NFC card key, which is more convenient to use.

In terms of power, the car is equipped with DM-i super hybrid technology.It is based on Xiaoyun-special 1.5L high-efficiency engine for plug-in hybrid, EHS electric hybrid system and DM-i super hybrid dedicated blade batteryto create a hybrid technology based on electricity, bringing five subversive driving experiences of “fast, economical, quiet, smooth and green”,Accelerates from zero to 100 kilometers in 7.3 seconds, fuel consumption per 100 kilometers is 3.8 liters, and has a comprehensive battery life of 1245km。

It is worth mentioning that even the most entry-level 99,800 yuan model is not shabby, with a pure electric cruising range of 55 kilometers, and is equipped withLED high and low beams, automatic headlights, front side airbags, reversing image, constant speed battery life, NFC unlocking, keyless entry, leather steering wheeletc., while supporting DiLink 4.0 in-vehicle intelligent system, and supports OTA upgrade, etc.

With ultra-low fuel consumption, decent configuration and a price of less than 100,000,The car will launch a dimension reduction attack on joint venture fuel cars of the same levelincluding Sylphy, Corolla/Ralink, Lavida, Bora, etc. will usher in a “cold winter” in 2023.