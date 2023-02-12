Home Business 99,800 really fragrant new BYD Qin PLUS DM-i launched
Business

99,800 really fragrant new BYD Qin PLUS DM-i launched

by admin
99,800 really fragrant new BYD Qin PLUS DM-i launched

99,800 real fragrance new BYD Qin PLUS DM-i listed Netizen: Don’t leave a way for the joint venture

On February 10, the 2023 BYD Qin PLUS DM-i Champion Edition was officially launched.The starting price is only 99,800 yuanYou must know that this is a plug-in hybrid model, and it is the first time that the price has hit below 100,000 yuan. It has to be said that BYD has become ruthless, and friends and businessmen may be panicked.

The appearance of the car has not changed much, and it is still the “Dragonface” design style. The larger “Dragon Mouth” front grille and the internal “Dragon Armor” elements bring a strong sensory impact. The color scheme is more advanced overall.

The interior of the car has been upgraded a lot, for example, the small-sized LCD instrument panel that has been complained by users has been upgraded.Now it’s 8.8 inches in size and it’s suspendedis no longer embedded, and the visual effect is more technological.

99,800 real fragrance new BYD Qin PLUS DM-i listed Netizen: Don't leave a way for the joint venture

In addition, the new car also provides a warm sun brown interior color scheme, the low-saturation and elegant color scheme is very warm, and the integrated sports seats are added with a punching process to further enhance the driving experience.

The audio system of the high-end model of the new car has also been upgraded to 8 speakers, and front seat heating has been added. The car key has been changed from the previous two traditional mechanical keys to one traditional mechanical key and one NFC card key, which is more convenient to use.

See also  The Qatar dumpling wrappers drawn by girls are hotly searched: Wearing Chinese-style clothes is a bit cute--fast technology--technology changes the future

In terms of power, the car is equipped with DM-i super hybrid technology.It is based on Xiaoyun-special 1.5L high-efficiency engine for plug-in hybrid, EHS electric hybrid system and DM-i super hybrid dedicated blade batteryto create a hybrid technology based on electricity, bringing five subversive driving experiences of “fast, economical, quiet, smooth and green”,Accelerates from zero to 100 kilometers in 7.3 seconds, fuel consumption per 100 kilometers is 3.8 liters, and has a comprehensive battery life of 1245km

99,800 real fragrance new BYD Qin PLUS DM-i listed Netizen: Don't leave a way for the joint venture

99,800 real fragrance new BYD Qin PLUS DM-i launched

It is worth mentioning that even the most entry-level 99,800 yuan model is not shabby, with a pure electric cruising range of 55 kilometers, and is equipped withLED high and low beams, automatic headlights, front side airbags, reversing image, constant speed battery life, NFC unlocking, keyless entry, leather steering wheeletc., while supporting DiLink 4.0 in-vehicle intelligent system, and supports OTA upgrade, etc.

With ultra-low fuel consumption, decent configuration and a price of less than 100,000,The car will launch a dimension reduction attack on joint venture fuel cars of the same levelincluding Sylphy, Corolla/Ralink, Lavida, Bora, etc. will usher in a “cold winter” in 2023.

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Luomu

You may also like

“I would not have talked to Zelensky.” A...

[Review of Panzhongbao]Upstarts in the AI ​​​​world “out...

Piazza Affari, extra profits of 70 billion with...

Piazza Affari star for a week: the Ftse...

Single check, last days to renew the Isee

“I’ll tell you about my odyssey in Milan...

Realme GT Neo5 makes 1TB storage into “cabbage...

Salvini attacks after the Sanremo disaster. “Reflection on...

Elections, results: one party flies, two rise and...

It is reported that Meta is planning a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy