The tomato production campaign is in full swing: in these days the canning factories are working at a relentless pace and in heavy climatic conditions. This year the most serious problem is represented by the energy bill. “In July we received a 1 million methane bill – says Gaetano Torrente, commercial manager of the family company of the same name and president of the food section of the Naples Industrial Union -. The cost of methane has risen by 300% compared to last July when we paid 280 thousand euros. I’m talking about comparable periods with an equal number of days of campaign work. I want to clarify: production started on July 18th, so there are very few days of intense consumption ». La Torrente is a family business with a plant in Sant’Antonio Abate, in the province of Naples. With approximately 30 permanent employees, which become 270 in the summer months, the company produces tomato puree and peeled tomatoes which it sells mainly in Italy (85%) and to a small extent abroad, achieving (in 2021) a turnover of 30 million. In the company, these days, there is discussion about the need to adjust the price. “To the dear gas – adds Torrente – we must add other increases: raw material, tinplate, glass, cardboard packaging, transport … Well, for a kilo of pass there will be at least 30 cents increase for the co + final consumer. Little thing, but inevitable ».