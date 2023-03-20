2022 can be said to be the first year of MPV in China. Major Chinese brands have launched their flagship MPV products one after another. Most of them are positioned in the medium and large fields, and the price is more than 300,000. Thanks to MPV’s large space, unique seat layout design and other factors, I believe many friends are interested in MPV. But the high price is also one of the reasons for restricting the purchase. But today’s protagonist, the FAW Pentium M9, is also positioned as a medium and large MPV. The current pre-sale price is 235,800 to 255,800 yuan. Are you interested?

appearance experience

In terms of appearance alone, the Pentium M9 is really not ugly. Although it is an attribute of Yishang IKEA, the sense of fashion and aura it displays are still more biased towards private users. Of course, this is no problem for commercial use. There are five options in terms of exterior colors, Alpine White, Charming Night Black II, Platinum Gold, Quantum Silver Gray, and Gentian Purple.

The front of the car adopts a split headlight design, which seems to be the preferred method of car companies in the past two years. We can see such a shape whether it is an SUV or MPV. Look at the light set above first, the slender shape is so cold, although the front of the car is not a penetrating light strip, but the night effect will be very prominent. Further down is the headlight group, the visual effect of the two is not abrupt.

The China Open uses a large number of horizontal chrome-plated lines, which has a strong visual impact and can also increase a certain horizontal visual width. Moreover, the exaggerated design is also a common feature of current MPV models, in order to highlight the aura.

In terms of body size, the length, width and height of the new car are 5280/2005/1945mm respectively, and the wheelbase is 3200mm. It is positioned as a medium and large MPV. Thanks to the 5280mm length, the Besturn M9 has a full commercial aura on the side, plus some body creases and chrome-plated designs, it looks like those hundreds of thousands of cars.

The tire brand used by Pentium M9 is ATLAS Atlas Tire, which may be unfamiliar to you. Let me briefly introduce that it was founded in the United States, was acquired by China Linglong in 2009, and officially entered China in 2017. For example, some models of Geely and Ford are using tire products of this brand. Then the specifications of the Besturn M9 set of tires are 225/60 R17.

After coming to the rear of the car, I felt that the rear of the car shook his head and became a spirited guy. Look at the hollowed-out large rear spoiler on the roof, which makes this car look like a modified MPV, with a little passion. However, other aspects of the design have returned to the conservative direction. I wonder if you will like this mix-and-match effect?

To be honest, I was a little surprised when I saw the large hollowed-out rear wing, and I also think this car is a bit interesting. It’s like a man in a suit with a tracksuit missing inside, which is a bit of a mix-and-match. But it seems that the MPV in the Greater Bay Area is similar to this, right? Obviously very business style, but after a certain sporty modification.

The rear of the car uses a through-type taillight design, and a chrome-plated trim is added to the taillight to fill in the elements, at least it will not look monotonous.

There is also a little chrome-plated decoration under the rear of the car. I think such a detailed design is not bad, and it can give this car more business attributes.

interior experience

There is only one color scheme for the interior, which is the real brown rice leather. To be honest, this set of interiors can still highlight a certain sense of class, no matter in terms of materials or color matching, but not many. For a car in its price range, it’s more than enough. Then we can see that in terms of design, the style of this car is relatively conservative, which is also in line with the practical positioning.

The materials and workmanship inside the car are good, which can highlight a certain sense of class. But like I said, not much. After all, the pre-sale price is there, so the overall style is still based on practical style.

The steering wheel is also wrapped in brown leather, and the multi-function buttons are pressed without buttons, and the style looks relatively simple. And the shape of the entire steering wheel has such a small sense of movement.

The central control screen is not in the form of a full LCD, the center is a 7-inch LCD screen, with display areas on both sides. The overall design is not bad, mainly practical.

The central control screen uses a 12.3-inch specification, which is not bad, otherwise the interior of the car will look very outdated. The interface of this car machine is simple and clear, and the display effect is also at a good level. The reaction speed of the car machine is not bad, but since the map has not been activated, I don’t know if it will freeze during operation. In addition, there is no voice control button in the car, is it not equipped with this function?

The handle area has been moved to the bottom of the center console, which is also a very common design technique for MPVs, which effectively saves the space in the front row. It can be seen that the Pentium M9 has set some air-conditioning operations as physical buttons, which is convenient for operation while driving. Then there is a mobile phone wireless charging panel next to the handle, with a built-in design to prevent the mobile phone from slipping. This location is also well designed, making it easy to get your phone.

Speaking of these three pictures together, the designer must be praised. There is a lot of storage space in the front row of this car, and the volume of each is very good. The drawer below the handle can hold some passing tickets, cards and the like. The space in the central armrest is also considerable, I believe the owner will be very satisfied.

The Besturn M9 is equipped with leather-covered seats throughout the car, and the body feeling of sitting on it is relatively comfortable, which can meet the body feeling needs of most people. But on this real-shot model, I found that the adjustment methods of the front seats are all manual. Can everyone accept such a design?

At the briefing, the official emphasized that this car has a super large sliding door opening ahead of its peers, which is indeed impressive from the picture. As a person with a height of 190cm, I find it very convenient to get on and off the bus. By the way, let me tell you here, the sliding door on the right is electric, and the sliding door on the left is manual.

The second row of MPV models is of course a key assessment item. To be honest, if the second row of an MPV is not good, then really don’t build an MPV, and don’t call yourself an MPV if you build it. This photo is designed to show you the posture of the second-row seat of the Pentium M9, which has the adjustment functions of electric lumbar support, electric backrest, and electric leg rest. And there are three levels of ventilation, three levels of heating, and three levels of massage functions. However, the front and rear adjustments are manual, and the overall performance is not bad.

Since the roof of the second row has an air-conditioning panel, this car does not have a panoramic sunroof for the whole car, but uses a panoramic sunroof design in the second row area.

The third row of seats is also covered with leather, which performs well. In terms of configuration, there are water cup holders, air-conditioning outlets, and audio.

space experience

Next, we come to the space experience session. The model is 175cm tall. He has adjusted his driving posture, and there are two fists in the headroom of the front row.

The position of the front seats remains unchanged, and the experiencer will first show you the space where the second row of seats is adjusted to the front.

Next, what the experiencer showed was the space effect of adjusting the second row of seats to the final position. In the actual car scene, the space balance of the second row and the third row can be allocated according to the needs of passengers. I believe that you can find a comfortable and sufficient space.

Then the head space of the experiencer in the second row is still two punches +.

Then when the second row of seats is adjusted to the rear position, the experiencer will not appear too crowded in the third row. And as I said just now, if the second row of passengers can properly adjust the front and rear distance of the seat when the car is fully loaded, it will create a more comfortable environment for the third row, and the second row of passengers will not It will be greatly affected, after all, this car has a 3200mm wheelbase.

The headroom of the third-row experiencer was reduced to two punches, but the performance was equally good. The above is the display of the riding space of this car. I believe that through the real pictures, you can feel that the riding space of this car is still very good.

In terms of luggage compartment space, when the third row of seats is upright, the performance is sufficient for daily use, and there is no pressure to put a few luggage compartments. In addition, this car can be expanded by folding the third row of seats.

In terms of power, the new car is equipped with a 2.0T turbocharged engine + 48V light-hybrid system, with a maximum power of 185kW, a maximum torque of 380N m, an acceleration of 0-100km in 8.9 seconds, and a comprehensive fuel consumption of 8.8L/100km under WLTC conditions, matching Aisin 8AT gearbox.

Summarize:As mentioned at the beginning, 2022 is the first year of China‘s MPV, and major manufacturers have launched products to seize the 300,000-500,000-level market. Then in the 200,000-300,000 level, there are still few new brands entering the market, and there are still the old ones, but they are also full of competition. For example, the Chinese brands Trumpchi M8 and Roewe iMAX8 are joint ventures with Beijing Hyundai Kustu, and Kia Kawah is a little higher in price. Oh, by the way, don’t forget that the price of the Buick GL8 onshore business class is not much different from that of the Pentium M9. Therefore, for the Pentium M9, the pre-sale price of 235,800 to 255,800 is a bold attempt. What kind of market performance will the new car have in the future? What do you think?

