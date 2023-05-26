A Brazilian city is testing a basic income

First of all: the Brazilian city of Maricá is testing a Basic income, but not the Basic income, which should be paid unconditionally in an adequate amount. Nevertheless, a look at South America is worthwhile. Because Maricá has achieved something unique: It pays 42,500 citizens a monthly basic security – in a currency that is only available locally and can only be spent there. Mumbuca is the name of the currency and the stated goal behind it is to keep the money that is paid out in the city. This works very well, as this text shows.

But the key question is, of course, where does the money come from? Maricá is lucky: there is a large oil field off the coast, and tax revenues are flowing. You could dismiss that now, but “what you do with the money is a political decision,” says a local politician.