A break from the ECB’s rate hike? Panetta does not reveal his cards

On whether it is appropriate to speak in favor of a pause on rate hikes at the next ECB Governing Council “I will personally decide in September, also because we will have more data on inflation, on growth and new economic forecasts” by the institution’s technicians. Fabio Panetta, member of the Executive Board of the ECB, does not reveal his cards during a webinar on the disinflationary process organized by Bocconi University. “It is very difficult to commit now to pause or not, our inflation target is 2% and we are committed to going after it.” But “what matters for monetary policy – ​​he warned – it is not only the level of interest rates today but the future path”.



The data on the credit market in the euro area signal clear reactions both in terms of volumes and rates to the monetary tightening already implemented by the ECB. And “given these developments, we must be cautious in calibrating our monetary stance if we are to reach our inflation target without unnecessarily damage economic activity”.

The ECB investigation

The ECB’s own bank lending survey revealed how “the demand for business loans in the second quarter it marked an all-time low since the investigation was launched two decades ago, while the tightening of lending standards continues and has been very substantial since the beginning of the monetary tightening. These indications – continued Panetta – are consistent with the simultaneous strong deceleration of credit aggregates. Interest rates on loans to businesses and households are now at their highest since late 2008 and summer 2012, respectively.

Monetary policy

Panetta also admitted that this goal of “tuning the monetary pitch” in a way that returns inflation to target values, avoiding “unnecessary damage” to the economy means “walking a tightrope: given that the effects of monetary policy are evident with a lag. While our past decisions have already led to a material tightening of credit conditions and lending dynamics, their effects have yet to be fully felt across the real economy.”

And at the same time “inflation remains high. Even if it is now declining and as the adverse effects of the shocks on supply chains begin to fade, and weaker growth eases price pressures, it will still take some time to reach levels compatible with the definition of price stability. Then to successfully complete the disinflation of the economy “We need to flexibly adjust our stance to evolving inflation prospects. (Ticker)

