by admin
A bureaucratic hitch puts CAP funds for organic farming at risk

A bureaucratic hitch puts CAP funds for organic farming at risk. The complaint comes from FederBio and Aiab, the two main associations representing the sector, which have sent a letter to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry and to the regional agricultural councilors.

The catch lies in a time code: the two associations explain that “setting a deadline of December 31st for the submission of organic notifications, in a context of total uncertainty, would be inappropriate and counterproductive for the achievement of the CAP objectives which foresee by 2027 25% of land cultivated with organic methods on the total national agricultural area. In fact, this imposition limits the access of new agricultural realities which in this period are evaluating the new CAP to plan their own choices». The ministry has activated a series of discussions with the offices of the European Commission, with the aim of obtaining an extension of the deadlines for submitting organic notifications.

