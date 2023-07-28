A buy signal that is more than 100 years old is flashing on the stock exchange

The signal reinforces belief that stocks could continue their rally. sitox/Getty Images

According to the analyst firm LPL Research, a buy signal that is more than 100 years old has just lit up on the stock market.

The Dow Theory is based on the relative price movements of the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Dow Jones Transportation Average.

The buy signal suggests that the stock market still has a lot of room to grow, according to LPL.

This is a machine translation of an article by our US colleagues at Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

A classic stock market buy signal, the so-called Dow theory, just flashed, according to LPL Research. This suggests that there is still a lot of room for improvement in the current rally.

Growing participation in various areas of the stock market helped propel the Dow Jones Transportation Average to new 52-week highs over the past week, confirming the broader rally in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. This was emphasized by LPL’s chief technical strategist, Adam Turnquist communication from Friday.

read too

Six investment experts reveal how they would now invest 10,000 euros in the stock market

“The breakout in both indexes fulfills one of the most important tenets of Dow Theory: the averages must confirm each other,” he said. The thinking behind the Dow Theory is that if the economy is doing well and consumers are buying goods, so should the transportation companies, as long as they’re tasked with moving those goods.

The theory evolved Charles Dow. It is based on hundreds of editorials he published in The Wall Street Journal more than 120 years ago.

“A Dow Theory buy signal has now been triggered in light of the recent breakouts in both indices. This provides evidence that the main trend for the broader market is up,” Turnquist said.

He reviewed the numbers and noted that if the industrials and transportation indices hit new 52-week highs, as they did last week, returns will outperform the broader market.

read too

Researchers used Chat GPT when investing in stocks and achieved a 512 percent return – these were the specific prompts

After the Dow Theory buy signal went off, the S&P 500 posted an average 12-month return of 10.5 percent and an average gain of 6.6 percent over the following six months, according to Turnquist.

He highlighted that the recent breakouts at both averages occurred on above-average volume, and moment signals confirmed the bullish move. That reinforces belief that stocks could continue their rally.

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Disclaimer: Stocks and other investments are always associated with risk. A total loss of the invested capital cannot be ruled out either. The published articles, data and forecasts are not an invitation to buy or sell securities or rights. They also do not replace professional advice.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

