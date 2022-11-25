Home Business A car dealership in Shanghai caught fire and 12 luxury cars were burned!Car dealership boss and Tesla responded in multiple ways–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future
A car dealership in Shanghai caught fire and 12 luxury cars were burned!Car dealership boss and Tesla responded in multiple ways

A car dealership in Shanghai caught fire and 12 luxury cars were burned!Car dealership boss and Tesla responded in multiple ways

On November 24, “Bai Bing”, a blogger with millions of followers on Douyin, said that his newly bought Mercedes-Benz G had an accident before he had driven it a few times. The vehicle was sent to the dealership for maintenance, but the dealership caught fire.

According to the blogger, the fire scene is currently not allowed to enter, waiting for the fire to determine the cause of the fire. The fire caused a total of many luxury cars to be destroyed, including 3 Rolls-Royce Cullinan, 2 Mercedes-Benz G63, 2 Rolls-Royce Ghost, 1 McLaren 720S, 1 Ferrari F12, the initial budget for vehicle damage is at least 50 million.

As for the cause of the accident, the blogger relayed:“According to people at the scene, it was mostly caused by the spontaneous combustion of a Tesla Model Y parked inside.”

In this regard, according to the “Upstream News” report, Tesla responded to it by saying,There is currently no indication that the cause of the incident is related to Tesla vehicles.There were more than ten vehicles of various brands at the scene of the accident, and the local fire department has been involved in the investigation. For those who spread rumors, we reserve the right to pursue their legal responsibilities.

In addition, according to the “Jimu News” report, the person in charge of the car dealership confirmed to him that there were indeed Tesla cars parked in his car dealership, but he could not say anything about the cause of the accident.

A car dealership in Shanghai caught fire and 12 luxury cars were burned!The owner of the car dealership and Tesla responded in multiple ways

Regarding the fire accident, Shanghai Jiading Fire Department issued a notice stating that at 4:33 on November 24, a fire broke out in a car decoration shop on Cao’an Road, Jiangqiao Town, Jiading District. The fire department rushed to the scene to deal with it. No casualties were caused by the fire. is under investigation.

And a blogger released photos of the scene after the fire broke out inside the car dealership. It can be seen that a Rolls-Royce and other supercars in the car dealership have been burned into shells, and the scene is a mess.

Comparing the photos of the scene one hour before the fire, many luxury cars parked at the scene were reduced to ashes. At the same time, it is worth noting that there are many electric bicycles parked in the garage, which also has certain fire safety hazards.

A car dealership in Shanghai caught fire and 12 luxury cars were burned!The owner of the car dealership and Tesla responded in multiple ways

A car dealership in Shanghai caught fire and 12 luxury cars were burned!The owner of the car dealership and Tesla responded in multiple ways

