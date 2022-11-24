Rolls-Royce Cullinan and other luxury cars were burned in a car dealership in Shanghai: Tesla is the target

At noon on November 24th, the blogger @MR-白冰 who was certified as a “driver, Weibo motorcycle expert” posted a blog saying that his newly bought Mercedes-Benz G had a sudden accident before driving it a few times.

“Big G’s new car has just been bought and has not been driven a few times. I just got the trailer ready to be empty and dragged Da Niu out for a trip. But a few days ago, I sent it for maintenance, and it burned down…”

According to the blogger, the fire scene is currently not allowed to enter, waiting for the fire to determine the cause of the fire. The fire caused a total of many luxury cars to be destroyed.Including 3 Rolls-Royce Cullinan, 2 Mercedes-Benz G63, 2 Rolls-Royce Ghost, 1 McLaren 720S, 1 Ferrari F12The preliminary budget for vehicle loss is at least 50 million.

As for the cause of the accident, the blogger relayed: “According to the people at the scene, it was mostly caused by the spontaneous combustion of a Tesla Model Y parked inside.。”

The blogger also released photos of the scene of the car dealership one hour before the fire,You can see that there are indeed many luxury cars parked inside.Incomplete statistics, they come from Aston Martin, Rolls-Royce, Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, etc.

The above pictures are all from the blogger himself

But some netizens said,I looked around and did not find the shadow of Tesla Model YI saw two electric bicycles, so I doubted the authenticity of “Tesla Model Y spontaneous combustion”.

As of now, Tesla has not responded to this matter, and the specific cause of the fire has yet to be disclosed by the fire department, and we will continue to pay attention.