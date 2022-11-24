Home Business A car dealership in Shanghai caught fire Rolls-Royce Cullinan and many other luxury cars were burned: the finger is pointed at Tesla-fast technology-technology changes the future
Business

A car dealership in Shanghai caught fire Rolls-Royce Cullinan and many other luxury cars were burned: the finger is pointed at Tesla-fast technology-technology changes the future

by admin
A car dealership in Shanghai caught fire Rolls-Royce Cullinan and many other luxury cars were burned: the finger is pointed at Tesla-fast technology-technology changes the future

Rolls-Royce Cullinan and other luxury cars were burned in a car dealership in Shanghai: Tesla is the target

At noon on November 24th, the blogger @MR-白冰 who was certified as a “driver, Weibo motorcycle expert” posted a blog saying that his newly bought Mercedes-Benz G had a sudden accident before driving it a few times.

“Big G’s new car has just been bought and has not been driven a few times. I just got the trailer ready to be empty and dragged Da Niu out for a trip. But a few days ago, I sent it for maintenance, and it burned down…”

Rolls-Royce Cullinan and other luxury cars were burned in a car dealership in Shanghai: Tesla is the target

According to the blogger, the fire scene is currently not allowed to enter, waiting for the fire to determine the cause of the fire. The fire caused a total of many luxury cars to be destroyed.Including 3 Rolls-Royce Cullinan, 2 Mercedes-Benz G63, 2 Rolls-Royce Ghost, 1 McLaren 720S, 1 Ferrari F12The preliminary budget for vehicle loss is at least 50 million.

As for the cause of the accident, the blogger relayed: “According to the people at the scene, it was mostly caused by the spontaneous combustion of a Tesla Model Y parked inside.。”

Rolls-Royce Cullinan and other luxury cars were burned in a car dealership in Shanghai: Tesla is the target

The blogger also released photos of the scene of the car dealership one hour before the fire,You can see that there are indeed many luxury cars parked inside.Incomplete statistics, they come from Aston Martin, Rolls-Royce, Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, etc.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan and other luxury cars were burned in a car dealership in Shanghai: Tesla is the target

The above pictures are all from the blogger himself

But some netizens said,I looked around and did not find the shadow of Tesla Model YI saw two electric bicycles, so I doubted the authenticity of “Tesla Model Y spontaneous combustion”.

See also  Economic data disappoint, China unexpectedly cuts interest rates

As of now, Tesla has not responded to this matter, and the specific cause of the fire has yet to be disclosed by the fire department, and we will continue to pay attention.

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Luomu

You may also like

Meloni: “Progress on innovation and digitization but much...

Rome and Milan top Italian municipalities for GDP...

De Guindos (ECB): “Continuing with the rate hikes,...

Twitter closes its office in Brussels, fueling doubts...

Peugeot: a preview of the future of the...

KFC legendary CEO dies! 2 million invested in...

Amazon, agreement in Sardinia on contact centers

Roof on the price of gas, skip the...

Eurolists up modestly without Wall Street and after...

Xiaomi continued to be under pressure in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy