A Cash Collect on the leader of digital payments

Results beyond expectations for Nexi, which in the first quarter of 2023 recorded consistent growth in all fundamentals. Acquiring transaction volumes recorded double-digit growth across all of the group’s geographies. Looking to the future, the Italian PayTech has confirmed guidance on the whole of 2023 and possible acquisitions of small and medium-sized merchant portfolios in the next 12 months.

The accounts for the first quarter of 2023

Nexi closes the first quarter of 2023 with revenues of 741.7 million, up 9.0% on an annual basis. Double-digit growth for Ebitda, which increased by 13.6% to 335.7 million, with an Ebitda Margin growing by approximately 183 basis points. Italian PayTech records double-digit growth volumes in all the Group’s geographical areas, with the month of January characterized by a favorable comparison on an annual basis. A double-digit growth confirmed also in the month of April.

As of March 31, 2023, the operating Net Financial Position is equal to 5,518 million and the Net Financial Position/Ebitda ratio is equal to 3.3x, inclusive of the merchant book acquisition of ISP in Croatia which was completed in February 2023. The pro-forma leverage including run-rate synergies stands at approximately 2.9x, in line with the plan. The implementation of the group strategy continues in line with the plan, with a generation of approximately 2.8 billion of excess cash expected in 2023-25.

Guidance confirmed and new M&A on the way

Nexi confirmed its 2023 guidance, which forecasts over 7% year-on-year growth for revenues and over 10% year-on-year growth for EBITDA. Excess cash generation is expected to be at least €600m with net leverage at around 3x Ebitda (around 2.7x Ebitda taking into account run-rate synergies) including the merchant book acquisition of Sabadell (announced in February 2023 with the related closing expected in the fourth quarter of 2023). Finally, normalized earnings per share are expected to grow more than 10% year over year.

The acquisitions of merchant portfolios of banks that Nexi could complete in the next 12 months are mostly “small and medium-sized”. This was stated by the CEO Paolo Bertoluzzo, commenting on the sidelines of the analysis of the quarterly results, possible M&A activities. “We continue to see all the elements to confirm our guidance”, Bertoluzzo then specified, who has “a lot of confidence” in the current guidance and sees no reason for a change.

An alternative way to invest in the aforementioned security is to use investment certificates, such as the Memory Cash Collect recently issued by BNP Paribas on the SeDeX of Borsa Italiana.

The Memory Cash Collect range on single shares represents an alternative to direct investment in the underlying shares and offers potential monthly premiums with a memory effect, equal to a yield between 0.56% (6.72% pa) and 1.40% (16.80% pa) of the notional amount (100 euro) and, at maturity (after one year), protection of the nominal capital in the event of declines in the underlying share up to the barrier at maturity, between 40% and 70% of the initial value.

Annual return of over 8% for the Certificate on Nexi

To exploit the potential of the digital payments sector, within the new range of Certificates we find the Memory Cash Collect (ISIN NLBNPIT1PKO9) on the Nexi stock, the Italian PayTech. The product offers a monthly premium with a memory effect of 0.67 euros (equal to 8.04% per year). To collect the coupon, it is sufficient for the Nexi share to be equal to or higher than the premium barrier, set at 70% of the initial value of the underlying. In particular, starting from the month of July, the memory effect comes into play which allows the investor to receive, on a valuation date, a cumulative premium including all previously unpaid coupons, if on that valuation date they are satisfied the conditions for receiving the prize.

The memory effect also comes into play if the Certificate reaches its expiry (set on May 15, 2024). In this case, in fact, if the Nexi share is quoted at a level higher than or equal to the barrier at maturity (70% of the initial value), the Certificate pays the notional amount added to the premium plus any previously unpaid premiums. Otherwise, the product pays an amount commensurate with the security’s performance (lower than the barrier at maturity), resulting in a loss on invested capital.

The stock rises from historical lows

In Piazza Affari, the Nexi stock has had some bad moments this year, reaching new historic lows from its listing (April 2019) in the 6.8 euro area on 20 March. A recovery of over 10% then started from those levels, dictated by the positive sentiment of the markets in general. However, the balance since the beginning of the year remains positive with more than +5% compared to the approximately +16% of the Ftse Mib (data as of May 19, 2023).

Among analysts there is a clear prevalence of positive judgments on the Nexi stock, with 65% of those monitored by Bloomberg who have a purchase recommendation (buy), 35% say hold (keep the shares in portfolio) and nobody advises to sell. The average target price indicated is 11.16 euros, approximately 44% above the levels at which Nexi is stationed in Piazza Affari.

